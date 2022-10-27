Categories
Allman Brothers Band, Beatles and Creedence Clearwater Revival grace covers of new issue

For the Dec-Jan 2023 issue, Goldmine is proud to have Allman Brothers Band art for both our regular issue and collector’s edition, created by famed rock and roll artist Ioannis. Ioannis is well known for his work with album covers and promotional artwork for many musical acts. In fact, he has done an astonishing 175 album covers in his career! And his iconic mushroom album artwork for ABB’s 1994 LP Where It All Begins graces the cover of the newsstand/subscriber edition of this current issue, while the limited-edition Collector’s Edition bundle (only 200 made) has an alternate Ioannis cover illustration of the ABB mushroom in a numbered slipcover graced by an illustrated ABB train pulling into its station. To top it all off, a beautiful 8×10″ print of an ABB mushroom lady is included. (See below.)

