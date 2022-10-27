Allman Brothers Band, Beatles and Creedence Clearwater Revival grace covers of new issue

For the Dec-Jan 2023 issue, Goldmine is proud to have Allman Brothers Band art for both our regular issue and collector’s edition, created by famed rock and roll artist Ioannis. Ioannis is well known for his work with album covers and promotional artwork for many musical acts. In fact, he has done an astonishing 175 album covers in his career! And his iconic mushroom album artwork for ABB’s 1994 LP Where It All Begins graces the cover of the newsstand/subscriber edition of this current issue, while the limited-edition Collector’s Edition bundle (only 200 made) has an alternate Ioannis cover illustration of the ABB mushroom in a numbered slipcover graced by an illustrated ABB train pulling into its station. To top it all off, a beautiful 8×10″ print of an ABB mushroom lady is included. (See below.)

Goldmine’s Allman Brothers Band limited-edition Collector’s Edition bundle

This spectacular professional print used in ABB’s 1994 tour art is perfectly suitable for framing — a giclee print with archival inks on watercolor paper, hand-signed by the artist Ioannis. The Giclee printing process provides higher image detail than traditional photographic printing.

For the ABB feature, the band’s Director of Archives John Lynskey dives in deep about The Allman Brothers Band latest live releases and the continual commitment to the ABB vault and the band’s fans.

The issue is an absolute must-have for Allman Brothers Band fans!

In addition to The Allman Brothers Band, we have cover features on The Beatles (Revolver at its best!) and Creedence Clearwater Revival (all surviving members interviewed!) in this issue.

The full coverage of The Beatles mega-reissue of the album Revolver includes fantastic, detailed interviews with Giles Martin, Klaus Voormann and others about what many believe is The Beatles best album, and the near perfection of its 2022 reissue.

The same kind of coverage is given to Creedence Clearwater Revival‘s latest live release At the Royal Albert Hall. The surviving members of CCR — John Fogerty, Doug Clifford and Stu Cook — are interviewed about the band’s onstage excellence during the pinnacle of their career. Clifford even gives his Top 5 CCR songs!

That’s only a part of the issue. More of the issue’s contents are described below.

• Tedeschi Trucks Band are interviewed about the powerhouse output of multiple EPs

• Grateful Dead, the band’s concert connection to Madison Square Garden, and their greatest recorded shows

• Pink Floyd‘s Animals brilliance gets explained by drummer Nick Mason

• The Smithereens ‘lost music’ to be released anew

• Elton John at 75 book excerpt

• Record Store Recon: Culture Clash of Toledo, OH

• Rock Hall video era inductees get the flip-side treatment

• Friday Music‘s 20-year dedication to vinyl records

• 10 albums That Changed My Life: Jack Casady

• Reviews, Indie Spotlight and more!

