Amanda Holden risks wardrobe mishap as she flashes legs in tiny skirt

The Britain’s Got Talent judge, 51, was living her “Tinkerbell” fantasy this morning before hosting the Heart Breakfast radio show.

Age-defying Amanda Holden appeared on Instagram in a tiny black skirt, sheer black stockings, a sophisticated blazer and “thigh-slapping boots”.

With her blonde hair pulled up into a neat top bun, framing her face with some dangling fringe pieces, the actress admittedly looked like the fictional fairy’s double.

She posed sitting on a windowsill and flipping her legs to stand up. It wasn’t long before Amanda had to protect her modesty with a well-placed Instagram sticker during her cheeky video in the skimpy outfit.

She later also posted a celebratory selfie with her Heart Breakfast co-host Jamie Theakston, stating: “Officially biggest commercial breakfast show in UK.”

Television presenter Alison Hammond, 47, was quick to respond to Amanda’s post, calling the radio host a “Queen”.