At a glance: The franchisor-franchisee relationship in USA (New Jersey)

The franchisor/franchisee relationship

Due diligence

What due diligence should both parties undertake before entering into a franchising relationship?

The franchisor stands to gain substantial benefits from onboarding new franchisees. Not only does the franchisor expand the system, but it also achieves a financial benefit since franchisees are typically required to pay an initial franchise fee, as well as ongoing royalties and other recurring fees (e.g., advertising fees) under the franchise agreement. Small, start-up franchisors may be both so starved for the economic infusion or eager for growth that they may be inclined to make the mistake of accepting franchise candidates without properly vetting their qualifications. The franchisor should only offer franchises to prospects who have the financial wherewithal, vision and can-do attitude to succeed as franchisees in the franchise system. The stakes are especially high in the state of New Jersey where franchisees have evergreen renewal rights that ensure that they cannot be terminated or non-renewed without good cause. It is important, therefore, that the franchisor do its due diligence to ensure that prospective franchisees are sufficiently capitalized to finance the initial investment and weather any operating losses that may accrue until the business finds its footing. The franchisor should also gauge the prospective franchisee’s general business acumen and know-how, and any industry-specific experience that might make the franchisee more likely to succeed. As part of its pre-contract review process, the franchisor should require that franchise candidates fill out a franchise application that asks for this type of information. The prudent franchisor may also obtain written consent from a prospective franchisee to run a background check and credit report.

On the other hand, it is critical that a franchisee prospect conduct its own due diligence before signing a franchise agreement and making the substantial financial investment that is often required to become a franchisee. First and foremost, the prospective franchisee must thoroughly review the Franchise Disclosure Document (FDD) it receives from the franchisor. In that context, it is strongly advisable that the prospective franchisee retain an attorney who is well-versed in franchise law and who can help the franchisee understand all the nuances of the 23 items of disclosure in the FDD. It is also worthwhile for a prospective franchisee to hire an accountant to analyze any financial performance representations that are disclosed in Item 19 of the FDD as well as the audited financial statements of the franchisor disclosed in Item 21. The accountant can also assist a prospective franchisee in preparing a business plan, which is an essential tool for the franchise candidate to assess whether, upon making the purchase, it can make the franchised business profitable over time and that it can fund the possible losses that may be incurred. A prospective franchisee should contact as many, and as diverse a group of, franchisees in the system as possible (but not less than 13 to 15 if that many exist) to obtain their insiders’ perspective regarding the pros and cons of the system.

Regulation of ongoing relationship

Do any state laws regulate the ongoing franchisor/franchisee relationship after they enter into the franchise agreement?

The New Jersey Franchise Practices Act, N.J. Stat. § 56:10-1 et seq. (NJFPA) regulates the franchisor-franchisee relationship starting from the date that the franchise agreement is signed. The law was passed to protect franchisees from being exploited by franchisors who historically had superior bargaining power. In particular, passage of the NJFPA was motivated by a desire to prevent franchisors from arbitrarily and capriciously terminating franchisees’ franchise agreements. The keystone of the NJFPA’s franchisee protection is that a franchisor may not terminate or fail to renew the franchise agreement unless it has “good cause” to end the relationship.

The NJFPA regulates the ongoing franchise relationship in other ways as well. For example, it prohibits a franchisor from imposing “unreasonable standards of performance” upon a franchisee and from infringing upon a franchisee’s right to freely associate with other franchisees. The Act even forbids the franchisor from requiring that the franchisee agree to certain provisions which may be included in the franchise agreement.

Amendment of terms

What rules and restrictions govern the amendment of franchise agreement terms?

The parties to an existing contract may, by mutual assent, agree to modify (i.e., make limited changes or amendments to) the contract terms. Any such agreement is only enforceable if the parties either reached an explicit agreement to modify certain contract terms or engaged in a course of conduct clearly showing the parties’ mutual intent to modify the contract terms. There must be new or additional consideration in exchange for the modifications.

A “no oral modifications” provision is enforceable if its meaning is unambiguous. Still, if the parties engage in clear conduct that evinces their intent to modify the written contract without a writing, such conduct can constitute a waiver of the writing requirement. Clear and convincing evidence of a waiver would be needed to overcome the writing requirement set forth in the contract.

Renewal

What rules and restrictions govern the renewal of franchise agreements?

A franchisor may not terminate or fail to renew the franchise agreement of a New Jersey franchisee that meets the jurisdictional requirements of the NJFPA unless there is “good cause” to end the relationship. Typically, “good cause” to terminate or not renew only exists if the franchisee has failed to substantially comply with its obligations under the agreement. Notably, the franchisor cannot terminate or fail to renew a franchisee simply because the franchisor has a bona fide, good faith business reason for doing so. As such, New Jersey franchisees have, for all intents and purposes, an “evergreen” right to renew their franchise agreements on a continuing basis. Even in those cases where “good cause” exists, the franchisor must first provide the franchisee with 60-days’ notice before it can effectuate the termination or non-renewal. NJSA § 56:10-5.

Sale and transfer

What rules and restrictions govern the sale and transfer of a franchised business?

The NJFPA delineates the process by which a franchisee can get permission from its franchisor to transfer ownership of a franchised business. First, the franchisee must provide the franchisor with written notice of intent to transfer or sell, which must include the buyer’s “name, address, statement of financial qualifications, and business experience during the previous five years.” The franchisor then has 60 days to either grant written approval of the sale or written notice of rejection (in which case, the notification must set forth material and bona fide business reasons as to why the proposed transferee is unacceptable). If the franchisor fails to respond within the allotted 60-day time period, the proposed sale is deemed to have been accepted and the franchise agreement is by operation of law amended to incorporate the transfer. For the sale or transfer to be valid, the transferee must agree in writing to comply with the terms of the franchisee transferor’s existing franchise agreement. N.J.S.A. § 56:10-6.

If a franchisee is not in substantial compliance with the franchise agreement, the franchisor can terminate the franchise agreement and withhold consent to any transfer. If, however, there is no good cause to terminate the franchise agreement and the franchisor unreasonably withholds consent to the transfer, the transfer is deemed effective by operation of law and the franchisee may seek judicial intervention to effectuate the transfer.

Integration and no-reliance clauses

What effect do integration and no-reliance clauses in franchise agreements have on claims of prior oral misrepresentations?

If the franchise agreement has an integration clause, the contracting parties cannot use extrinsic evidence (i.e., any pre-contract promises) to add to or contradict the contract’s terms. However, a “no representations” or integration clause in a contract does not create an absolute defense to fraud in the inducement to contract claims. If the party perpetrating the fraud made pre-contract representations regarding facts that were peculiarly within its knowledge; and intentionally misrepresented those facts, the parol evidence rule cannot prevent the wronged party from introducing evidence of the pre-contractual misstatements to support a fraudulent inducement claim.

Good faith and fair dealing

How have the courts and legislature in your state dealt with the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing in relation to franchises?

Every contract in New Jersey contains the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing. Accordingly, under New Jersey law, neither party to a contract can destroy or injure the other’s right to receive its full benefits under the contract. Each contracting party must perform in a manner that meets the reasonable expectations of the other party. However, the implied covenant does not override the express terms of a contract. So, for example, if a franchisor terminates a franchise agreement due to the franchisee’s failure to substantially comply with the material terms of the contract (i.e. for good cause), it is not a valid defense for the franchisee to claim that the franchisor terminated the contract due to some bad faith motive, if in fact, the franchisee had failed to substantially comply with the material terms of the contract. In the franchise context, claims for breach of the implied covenant are most often made with respect to provisions that grant the franchisor sole discretion as to how it chooses to perform under the agreement.

Notably, under the New Jersey Franchise Practices Act, a franchisor is not permitted to impose “unreasonable standards of performance” upon its franchisee. N.J.S.A. § 56:10-7(e). According to one court, this requirement imposes a statutorily mandated obligation on the franchisor to comply with the implied covenant of good faith and fair dealing in its dealings with the franchisee. DeLuca v. Allstate Ins. Co., 2011 N.J. Super. Unpub. LEXIS 3140, *54. As to what kind of standards of performance may be “unreasonable” under the NJFPA, New Jersey courts have focused on “arbitrariness, bad intent or economic ruin” and have analyzed potential violations in terms of the cumulative effect that all of a franchisor’s various actions have had on the franchisee.