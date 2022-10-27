Avoid a daily habit that ’causes premature wrinkles around your eyes’

Forty-seven-year-old Michelle Silva looks incredible for her age. A former model, she now shares her beauty secrets learned in the trade to keep her looking age-defying.

Michelle shares her tips and tricks on how to look younger on her TikTok account @therealmichellesilva account where she has 48,000 followers. Michelle discussed wrinkles and lines on the face, and how Britons can tackle these. So, how can people tackle eye wrinkles?

“Eye wrinkles are challenging to treat once they form, so practising preventative measures is essential,” Michelle said.

There are a number of ways to prevent wrinkles around the eye from forming, with sleeping on your back is one of the most important, Michelle said. She told Express.co.uk: “Sleeping on your back will preserve the area around your eyes.

“When you sleep on your stomach or as a side sleeper, pressing your face on the pillow for six to eight hours will cause premature wrinkles around your eyes.”

