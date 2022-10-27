Avoid a daily habit that ’causes premature wrinkles around your eyes’

Forty-seven-year-old Michelle Silva looks incredible for her age. A former model, she now shares her beauty secrets learned in the trade to keep her looking age-defying.
Michelle shares her tips and tricks on how to look younger on her TikTok account @therealmichellesilva account where she has 48,000 followers. Michelle discussed wrinkles and lines on the face, and how Britons can tackle these. So, how can people tackle eye wrinkles?
“Eye wrinkles are challenging to treat once they form, so practising preventative measures is essential,” Michelle said.
There are a number of ways to prevent wrinkles around the eye from forming, with sleeping on your back is one of the most important, Michelle said. She told Express.co.uk: “Sleeping on your back will preserve the area around your eyes.
“When you sleep on your stomach or as a side sleeper, pressing your face on the pillow for six to eight hours will cause premature wrinkles around your eyes.”
READ MORE: How to look younger: Natural product ‘gives skin a healthy glow’ – ‘it’s a routine for me’
When sleeping face down on the pillow, or even with one side of your face on the pillow, friction on the skin is causing ageing effects. Pressure from the weight of the head also causes a folding effect on the skin, which can damage the skin and increase the signs of ageing.
Another important preventative measure, Michelle claims, is to protect your face from the sun. She explained: “Wearing sunscreen on your entire face, UV protective sunglasses, and a hat outdoors is necessary.”
UV rays from the sun create free radicals in the skin, which damages the skin from the inside and causes ageing and even skin cancer. Finally, Michelle explained, using good products on your skin can help with signs of age.
She said: “Invest in a good moisturizer for the eyes. Something with retinol, peptides, hyaluronic acid, and Niacinimide are ingredients I look for in products.”
DON’T MISS
Avoid mistake with your make up that will ‘age you significantly’ [WARNING]
Ageing guru, 47, used cream ‘religiously for over a decade’ [BEAUTY]
How to reverse ‘incredibly ageing’ tooth issue and look 10 years younger [EXPERT]
Michelle detailed the best anti ageing products she claims she “will not live without.”
The former model swears by the C E Ferulic Vitamin C Antioxidant Serum for Visible Signs of Ageing.
She told Express.co.uk that she has used it “religiously for over a decade”.
Michelle said: “There are so many effective anti-ageing creams, but I have to say one of my all-time favourite products that I have been using religiously for over a decade is the Skinceuticals CE Ferulic. I will not live without this product!”
Source link