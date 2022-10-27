Categories Business Billie Eilish Reveals How She Felt When People Called Her Music ‘Too Dark’: ‘Have You Listened to The Beatles?’ Post author By Google News Post date October 27, 2022 No Comments on Billie Eilish Reveals How She Felt When People Called Her Music ‘Too Dark’: ‘Have You Listened to The Beatles?’ Billie Eilish Reveals How She Felt When People Called Her Music ‘Too Dark’: ‘Have You Listened to The Beatles?’ Ultimate Guitar Source link Related Tags Beatles, Billie, billie eilish, called, Dark, Eilish, felt, interview, listened', music’, origins, people, reveals, the beatles By Google News GoogleNews is a news aggregator platform. It presents a continuous, customizable flow of articles organized from thousands of publishers and magazines. View Archive → ← Just Stop Oil protester superglues his head to famous artwork in video → Ashanti Set The Record Straight On Relationship With Murder Inc. CEO And Founder Irv Gotti Leave a Reply Cancel replyYou must be logged in to post a comment. This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.