Bulls travel to Wichita State and Tulsa – USF Athletics

MATCHUPS: USF at Wichita State & Tulsa

SCHEDULE: Friday, Oct. 28 at Wichita (8:00 p.m.) | Sunday, Oct. 30 at Tulsa (2 p.m.)

WATCH: ESPN+

LIVE STATS: at Wichita | at Tulsa

TAMPA (October 27, 2022) – The University of South Florida Bulls (7-13, 1-7 AAC) hit the road once again to play against Wichita State and Tulsa this weekend before returning to Tampa for three home matches next week.

The Bulls will play Wichita State (10-10, 5-4 AAC) in Kansas on Friday night and wrap up the road trip against Tulsa (10-11, 3-6 AAC) in Oklahoma on Sunday afternoon.

South Florida’s last matches were on Oct. 19 (UCF) and Oct. 23 (Cincinnati). The Bulls dropped both matches in straight sets.

Junior Marta Cvitkovic (Rijeka, Croatia) leads the USF offense this season with 197 kills (2.66 kills/set), followed by Maria Clara Andrade (São Paulo, Brazil) (159/2.56), Tizi Puljiz (Resistencia, Argentina) (148/2.14), and Amanda DeWitt (Jupiter, Fla.) (134/1.94).

Kelsey O’Loughlin (Fort Lauderdale, Fla.) has dished out 6.29 assists per set followed by freshman Tatiana Johnson (Frederick, Md.) with 4.08/set.

CC Clausen (The Woodlands, Texas) leads the back row with 255 digs (3.31/set). O’Loughlin has also totaled 147 total digs this season to register two double-doubles.

At the net, Amiree Hendricks-Walker (Los Angeles, Ca.) leads the Bulls with 64 total blocks, followed by Ally Barnhart (Lenexa, Kan.) with 61 and Puljiz with 45 blocks. Barnhart ranks seventh overall during conference play with 33 total blocks and an average of 1.00/set.

South Florida collectively ranks second in the American with 2.45 blocks/set. Five different Bulls have at least 26 total blocks on the season.

About USF Volleyball

Head coach Jolene Shepardson enters her third season at the helm of her alma mater in 2022. Named head coach on Jan. 8, 2020, Shepardson led the Bulls’ program to its last conference championship and NCAA tournament appearance as a student-athlete in 2002. USF made its last postseason appearance in 2018, posting 20 wins and appearing in the NIVC. USF Volleyball has made seven NCAA Tournament appearances and won 12 conference titles since its inception in 1972 and is entering its 50th campaign in 2021-22. The Bulls play in The Corral (1,000), adjacent to the Yuengling Center on the USF campus.



Be sure to follow USF women's volleyball on social media (Twitter/Instagram/Facebook) and visit GoUSFBulls.com for the most up-to-date information.



