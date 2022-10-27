Businessman’s court fight for £200k he gave to Tinder lover

Marcel Kooter, 61, a London-based oil industry consultant, had a nine-month relationship with Bulgarian Manuela Radeva, 41, after meeting her online in 2017.

She claimed to be an investment manager and moved into his apartment soon after they met.

The couple enjoyed skiing holidays and stays in expensive hotels, with Mr Kooter saying he splashed thousands on gifts for his new lover, including a Chanel handbag and purse.

But he later discovered she was not a professional financier – and was already married.

After they split, he demanded the return of £182,000, which he said he gave her in the belief she was a professional who would invest it for him.

Mr Kooter sued her in December 2017 and won his case in 2019, the judge ordering Ms Radeva to repay the £205,691, including interest and legal costs.