Call of Duty Fan Carves Modern Warfare 2 Jack-o-Lantern for Halloween

A Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 fan has carved a jack-o-lantern with the game’s logo on it. Modern Warfare 2 sports an “MW” style logo with the last line of the M and the first line of the W aligned parallel to each other to form the roman numeral “II,” and this fan was able to portray that logo perfectly on the face of a pumpkin.





Players are loving the early access opportunity to play Modern Warfare 2 on both PC and consoles, and as the game nears its full release, more fans are becoming excited to get their hands on the game. Infinity Ward’s release of day one patch notes for Modern Warfare 2 is a sign that the developer is listening to fans and making sure that the game is ready to go for launch.

With a lot of buzz and attention around the game, like the ability to get a unique Modern Warfare 2 Burger King skin, players are getting amped up for the full release of the game. Some fans, though, are so excited that they are taking their creativity to whole new levels. Redditor AJK posted a picture of one of their carved jack-o-lantern pumpkins for Halloween and it is a beautiful depiction of the Modern Warfare 2 logo. The logo’s intricate lettering and sleek design are portrayed quite nicely on AJK’s pumpkin and then displayed on what looks to be the front porch of their home.

Of course, the internet is no stranger to wondrous fan recreations of certain video game assets, characters, and settings. For example, an enterprising fan of God of War 2 recreated the main menu using LEGOs, and it is incredibly creative and resourceful. Fans seldom disappoint when showing their love for video games by recreating the assets of different titles in various ways.

Sometimes, players will show their creativity by making their favorite games within other games. And of course, one of the biggest platforms for this is Minecraft. Take, for example, one player who is creating the entirety of Undertale in Minecraft. In this way, fans of many different games can come together to create and appreciate art, sculpture, graphic design, and other fanwork that pays homage to these titles. Whatever the process, fans like AJK show their love for games like Modern Warfare 2, even before the full release, by creating interesting and creative things like the jack-o-lantern.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

