Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Images Of Neymar And Pogba Leaked

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is an extremely hyped title bound to make landfall in recent times. A day or so remains and Call of Duty enthusiasts will soon be able to jump in on the next entry in the well-acclaimed first-person shooter.

The game can be played on a wide variety of consoles, including Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC. Just a day before the game’s official debut, it appears to be hit by a massive leak. Let’s look into that ahead.

MAJOR TAKEAWAYS:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is set to come out on October 28, 2022.

There has been speculation that the game will include football players as a way to honor FIFA 22.

A new leak has shown what Neymar and Pogba skins will be like in the game.

To pay homage to the upcoming FIFA world cup, set to take place in Qatar there were rumors that the game will include a slew of well-known and loved footballers.

According to TheGhostOfHope, it was earlier rumored that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II would include players like Neymar Junior, Lionel Messi, and Paul Pogba amongst others.

Some upcoming unreleased Operators for #ModernWarfareII Aksel

Connor

Klaus

Luna

Messi

Neymar

Pogba

Roze

Reyes

Gromsco pic.twitter.com/zkzpPH8P57 — Hope (@TheGhostOfHope) October 9, 2022

Fans were over the moon, they could not wait to play as their favorite footballers. Even though they were not sure what roles these characters would be playing in the overall game. Many fans claimed that this was the crossover they would not have guessed even in a million years.

Now all of this occurred back on October 10th of this year. After that, there had been radio silence.

Many started to believe that all of this was a cruel joke, a hoax per se. That was until images of two of the footballers as Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II characters were leaked. The images were of renowned players Neymar Junior and Paul Pogba.

So what do the fans think about this whole situation? Well, first they seem to be very happy about the fact that the characters look nearly identical to their counterparts.

It is not too out of the box to assume that these characters would be in their football kit, however that is not the case. They seem to be dressed like Operators. One fan seemed bitterly disappointed by this stating, “Surprised they’re not in their sports uniform!”

Many fans came to the game’s defense saying, “I mean, honestly… at least they are wearing stuff that fits the theme of the game? It’s just someone’s face. When playing, you most likely won’t even notice, for the most part.”

Some fans seem altogether puzzled by the inclusion of Paul Pogba in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II. They said, “I know he just returned from a long injury, but it feels like it’s been years since Pogba was relevant as a player. He hasn’t been truly top-class since he left Juve years ago. I guess he’s still super popular with kids so his appearance here makes sense?

Are you excited to play the game? Do let us know in the comments ahead.