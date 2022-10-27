Cristiano Ronaldo sends message after Man Utd secure Sheriff win

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media following Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Sheriff on Thursday night. The Portugal international netted as his side cruised to victory at Old Trafford. They’ve now won four of their five Europa League games this season, with one fixture of the group stages left to play.
Manchester United had gone into the game looking to beat Sheriff and boost their chances of topping their Europa League group.
And goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Ronaldo gave the Red Devils all three points, making it seven games unbeaten across all competitions in the process.
Now, after the game, Ronaldo has taken to social media to praise the victory – while also pointedly stating everybody at the club is united and pulling in the same direction, days after he’d been left out.
“Great team effort and a good victory,” he said. “We stand together. Let’s go, United.”
It was Ronaldo’s first appearance for the club since refusing to come on against Tottenham last week.
But the United star marked his return with a goal and, now, will be hopeful of plundering in many more over the coming weeks and months.
“It was OK,” he said. “Of course you hope you score in the first half hour so it took a bit long but we deserved that goal.
“The second half we scored two more good goals from open play and I’m pleased with the clean sheet because we gave nothing away.
“It was a focused win.
“Our occupation of space in the box could still be done better, the second and third goals we did that well. We occupied positions and scored.”
Another person to address the victory was Rashford, who has now bagged six goals across all competitions this season after previously struggling under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Ralf Rangnick.
And he said: “They set up to defend well and play on counter.
“It took us a while and got the first goal from a set piece so we’re happy with that.
“Once we went 1-0 ahead, the space opened up and we could have got a few more.
“Not getting the first goal quickly leads to a mix between frustration and calmness, you have to be calm to create chances and be clinical in taking them.
“Scoring before half-time was a big help, it allowed us to look for more goals and space and we found them. It was about getting the job done.”
On next week’s trip to Real Sociedad, he then added: “We have to go there and score by two goals. We have to score goals but defend well.
“It is going to be a tough game but looking forward to the challenge.
“It’s taken a lot of hard work to adapt and change, but we’re getting there.”
United and Ronaldo are next in action against West Ham on Sunday (4.15pm).
The Red Devils won the same fixture 1-0 last season, with Rashford scoring at the death to give his side victory.
