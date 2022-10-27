Cristiano Ronaldo sends message after Man Utd secure Sheriff win

Cristiano Ronaldo has taken to social media following Manchester United’s 3-0 win over Sheriff on Thursday night. The Portugal international netted as his side cruised to victory at Old Trafford. They’ve now won four of their five Europa League games this season, with one fixture of the group stages left to play.

Manchester United had gone into the game looking to beat Sheriff and boost their chances of topping their Europa League group.

And goals from Diogo Dalot, Marcus Rashford and Ronaldo gave the Red Devils all three points, making it seven games unbeaten across all competitions in the process.

Now, after the game, Ronaldo has taken to social media to praise the victory – while also pointedly stating everybody at the club is united and pulling in the same direction, days after he’d been left out.

“Great team effort and a good victory,” he said. “We stand together. Let’s go, United.”

It was Ronaldo’s first appearance for the club since refusing to come on against Tottenham last week.

But the United star marked his return with a goal and, now, will be hopeful of plundering in many more over the coming weeks and months.

Man Utd transfers: Plans for next three signings are damning on Solskjaer