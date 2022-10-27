Día de los Muertos returning to the A.K. Smiley Public Library

The A.K. Smiley Public Library will host two Día de los Muertos celebrations of love and respect for the departed with an afternoon and evening of activities for all ages Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Early activities: Noon to 3 p.m. in Smiley Park.

Includes:

•Crafts, a Children’s Catrina/Calavera costume contest

•Live music by Los Plateados Mariachi and Pati Luevano

•Free genealogy research assistance

•Free lunch provided by the Taco and Funnel Cake Ladies and Nicho’s Ice Cream while supplies last

Evening: 6 to 8 p.m. at the Contemporary Club, 173 S. Eureka St.

Includes:

• Altar viewing in the Contemporary Club.

• Remarks by Rosa Gomez, A.K. Smiley Public Library trustee.

• Remarks by City Council members.

• Remarks by the Assemblywoman Eloise Gomez Reyes, District 47.

• Remarks by Mauricio Arellano, Redlands Unified School District superintendent.

• Vocal and guitar music by Ana Gonzalez de Jorgenson

• Speech, “The History and Meaning of Día de los Muertos” (in English and Spanish) by Socorro Contreras, Conversation Helps Adults Transition (CHAT) member.

• Speech, “Dancing our Way to College” by Jenna Cortez Aguirre, director of instruction and choreography at St. Mary’s Ballet Folklorico of Redlands.

• Performance by St Mary’s Ballet Folklorico of Redlands.

Cost: Free.

For more information: Visit akspl.org/news-events/dia-de-los-muertos-2022/