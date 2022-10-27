E-scooter trials to continue until 2024 despite dangers

Transport for London (TfL) and London Councils are extending the capital’s trial of rental e-scooters until May 31, 2024. This extension follows the recent Government announcement of its plans to create a new vehicle category in legislation, in which e-scooters would be included.

Current contracts with e-scooter operators Dott, Lime and TIER will be temporarily extended to ensure the trial can continue and Londoners can continue to hire e-scooters until this procurement is complete.

This will allow TfL and London Councils to continue to collect data on this new mode of transport and test new innovative technology such as audible alerts to improve safety for people walking.

The trial has thrived since its launch in June last year, with 10 boroughs participating, more than 500 designated parking locations available, almost two million journeys made and 4,425 e-scooter vehicles now available for hire.

The Government has indicated it could legalise e-scooters through new transport legislation in the future.

