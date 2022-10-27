Electric car drivers warned of major changes being made in November

Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s major networks of rapid electric car charging points, has announced it will be cutting prices. From Tuesday, November 1, it will be reducing prices to 79p per kilowatt hour across its nationwide network, benefiting drivers massively.

The reduction has been enabled by the Government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme – a plan from the UK Government that helps reduce energy bills for businesses.

As has been widely reported, the unprecedented electricity wholesale prices in 2022 recently drove up the cost of electricity sold to businesses such as Osprey by their energy suppliers.

At times, the cost of electricity increased by over 600 percent.

Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The team at Osprey has been working diligently throughout October with our energy supplier to get clarity on the Government support to reduce the price burden on EV drivers.

