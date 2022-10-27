Electric car drivers warned of major changes being made in November

Osprey Charging, one of the UK’s major networks of rapid electric car charging points, has announced it will be cutting prices. From Tuesday, November 1, it will be reducing prices to 79p per kilowatt hour across its nationwide network, benefiting drivers massively.
The reduction has been enabled by the Government’s Energy Bill Relief Scheme – a plan from the UK Government that helps reduce energy bills for businesses.
As has been widely reported, the unprecedented electricity wholesale prices in 2022 recently drove up the cost of electricity sold to businesses such as Osprey by their energy suppliers.
At times, the cost of electricity increased by over 600 percent.
Ian Johnston, CEO of Osprey Charging, said: “The team at Osprey has been working diligently throughout October with our energy supplier to get clarity on the Government support to reduce the price burden on EV drivers.
For just £2 per month, Bonnet will offer a 10 percent discount for drivers using any of its 80,000 or more chargers.
They can be found in the UK, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany, Italy, Luxembourg, Netherlands, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.
The 10 percent discount will apply to its “Light Boost” payment plan, while a guaranteed 15 percent discount will be available through its “Turbo Boost” package.
Bonnet says the changes will save motorists “hundreds of pounds in recharging costs each year”.
Patrick Reich, co-founder and CEO of Bonnet, said: “We are driven to make the EV charging experience as simple, flexible and affordable as possible for everyone.
“With our new simpler price plan, whether you are taking it slow on a lamp-post charger or juicing up quick at a service station, you will make significant guaranteed savings with Bonnet.
“The current turmoil in global energy markets makes this even more important than ever.
“We are proud that drivers across our UK and European network will have peace of mind in the knowledge that they are getting the best deal possible, wherever they are.”
