Elvis Presley’s pilot shares stories of The King’s lavish generosity





As an incredibly rich and famous rock star, Elvis Presley lived a lavish life of luxury. Over the years, some have claimed that contributed to excesses that eventually ended his life at just 42. However, a new book on The King argues that his amazing generosity throughout his life is often mistaken for overindulgence. Those who knew the star personally time and again praise him for his kindness, especially through gift-giving. His former girlfriend Linda Thompson has admitted she and the Memphis Mafia would nickname him Santa at Christmas time because of all the jewellery, cars, bonuses and charitable giving he was handing out.

Express.co.uk spoke exclusively with Ron Strauss, the pilot of Elvis’ private jet the Lisa Marie. His life is the subject of a new book called Destined to Fly, by Elvis history author Sally A Hoedel. Alongside a co-pilot, engineer and air hostess, he’d be on call for The King 24 hours a day, seven days a week, 365 days a year for whenever the boss wanted to fly, either on tour or just for fun. Ron, an air force Vietnam veteran who survived a hijacking in Nicaragua, did this from 1975-1977, during the final two years of Elvis’ short life. He recalled how The King never let up on his constant generosity to his friends, family and staff, even as he struggled with his own health problems.

Asked about Elvis’ generosity, the 83-year-old told us: “I’ve still got the TCB necklace he gave me, an Elvis jacket and numerous other things. He gave us tips sometimes $300 or 500, one time it was $1000!” Ron saved these up and soon bought himself a 1973 yellow Corvette which he still has to this day. In fact, he had the honour of driving the stand-out sports car at the back of the motorcade on the day of Elvis’ funeral, as requested by the High Way Patrol as it was so easy to spot. The pilot spoke of how The King spared no expense and allowed him and the rest of the crew to have whatever they needed to run the Lisa Marie plane as comfortably and as safely as possible. READ MORE: The Beatles’ Paul McCartney on first meeting ‘posh’ John Lennon

Ron recalled one time when there was a thunderstorm, he asked Elvis if he wanted to wait before taking off as it was going to be very choppy in the air. The King replied: “That’s fine, as long as you guys are happy.” As predicted, the turbulence was rough during the flight, even though the pilots managed to dodge through the worst parts of the weather. After landing safely, Elvis asked about the radar, which Ron pointed out was as antiquated as can be. Quick as a flash, the star told him to speak to his father Vernon Presley, who handled all the money and not long afterwards, a brand new $18,000 one was installed. The King had been a nervous flyer after a near-death experience when he was younger, so no doubt making sure everyone felt as safe as possible was a high priority for him. Ron also shared an incredible story of how working for Elvis made it very easy for him to buy a house. DON’T MISS

The pilot had settled into the job and needed a loan to purchase a property in Memphis, so Vernon called in a favour for him at The King’s bank. When Ron arrived he asked to see the man in charge, but didn’t get anywhere until he said: “Would you tell the president of the bank that Elvis Presley’s pilot is here.” Suddenly he was ushered into the boss’s office where they talked about the star for a while before discussing his need for around $73,000 to buy a house. Ron was given a blank contract, but refused to give his signature, saying it was like signing a blank cheque.

The president of the bank explained: “Let me tell you, Elvis has got a $1 million in an account with me and a bunch more. Do you think I’m going to jepardise that for $73,000?!” Ron told us: “I said, ‘Nope!’ And I signed it. He had a cheque ready for me in a couple of days. The way people in Memphis operated when they knew you worked for Elvis was unbelievable!” Destined To Fly: The Story of Pilot Ron Strauss – From Iowa to Elvis is out now and can be ordered in the UK at Strictly Elvis here, while more information on Sally A Hoedel can be found on her website here.