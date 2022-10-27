eVTOL Aircraft—Air Taxis And The Changing FAA Regulatory Environment – Aviation – United States

Electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (often referred
to as “eVTOL” or “air taxis”), could transform
society. As the name implies, these vehicles use electric power to
takeoff and land from designated areas much like a helicopter, and
are, essentially, drones that can carry passengers. However, an
important benefit of these types of aircraft versus helicopters is
that eVTOLs are electric and significantly quieter than
helicopters. For instance, Archer Aviation (a leading manufacturer)
states that their eVTOL craft is “almost 1,000 times quieter
than that of a helicopter.”1 ile the concept may
sound futuristic, companies have begun the process of teWhsting and
certifying their vehicles in numerous countries, including even
planning for their use during the upcoming 2024 Olympics in
Paris.2 In the United States, companies have begun the
process of certifying their eVTOL aircraft, with operations
expected to commence in 2024 or 2025.3 As countries
continue to wrestle with regulations surrounding eVTOLs, Congress
is likely to address this topic next year in the reauthorization of
the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) when it expires on
September 30, 2023.
In the eVTOL space, FAA has begun to adopt regulatory changes to
encourage the safe development of aircraft. While eVTOL
certification used to fall under Part 23 of FAA’s statutory
code, which typically applies to smaller aircraft that operate as
airplanes “with a passenger-seating configuration of 19 or
less and a maximum certificated takeoff weight of 19,000 pounds or
less,”4 FAA recently started certifying eVTOLs
under FAA Code 21.17(b),5 which is typically used to
certify “Very Light Airplanes” and has been recently
applied to drone certifications.6 In response to an
inquiry from Aviation Today, FAA released a statement on the
change, stating that “the change is part of the agency’s
efforts to safely and efficiently integrate new types of aircraft
into the nation’s aerospace system, while providing a simpler
pathway for applicants to obtain the necessary FAA
approvals.”
At first, this change led to some resistance among industry
leaders. The Vertical Flight Society stated, for instance, that
21.17 (b) results in a special
product that doesn’t fit into operational constructs around the
world. It’s not internationally recognized, so using it as an
airworthiness framework could significantly dampen operations of US
certificated aircraft in other countries. The FAA needs to work
with the eVTOL community more closely if the agency wants to
continue to lead in aviation in the coming decade.7
More recently, however, the industry appears to have concluded
this change will not affect their general operational plans in
bringing their aircraft into commercial service.8 Partly
as a result, FAA is likely to publish a Special Federal Aviation
Regulation (SFAR) clarifying its rules in this space.9
Recently, FAA Acting Administrator Billy Nolen addressed these
concerns by stating that FAA’s mission regarding eVTOLS is
“to constantly advance our outstanding level of safety,
without stifling the innovators. We aim to be a gateway, not a
hurdle.”10
Congress has taken a more active role in these issues recently.
In 2022, the Senate and the House both passed theAdvanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership
Act, which would create a working group within the
Department of Transportation (DOT), to “help advance the
maturation of [Advanced Air Mobility] AAM aircraft operations and
create recommendations regarding safety, security and federal
investments necessary for the development of
AAM.”11
Congress also has the opportunity to address these concerns in
the next FAA reauthorization, building on its efforts in the FAA
Reauthorization Act of 2018, which included numerous advanced
policy initiatives related to drones. The next reauthorization of
FAA, likely to be completed in 2023, provides a venue for Congress
to enact significant policy initiatives related to eVTOLs and the
necessary infrastructure needed for their use to expand.
Recent reporting indicates the current Chair and Ranking Member
of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Aviation
Subcommittee, Reps. Rick Larsen (D-WA) and Garret Graves (R-LA),
will create a “title that is focused on new
entrants.”12 On September 28, 2022, the Senate
Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Aviation Safety,
Operations and Innovation held a hearing titled “FAA
Reauthorization: Integrating New Entrants into the National
Airspace System” and included numerous mentions related to
eVTOLs and other related technologies. At the hearing, several
witnesses emphasized the need for the government to have a
coordinated strategy on eVTOLs. In particular, Ed Bolen, President
and CEO of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA),
testified that “a coordinated, transparent and predictable
national strategy is essential to support the emergence of AAM and
ensure all Americans can benefit from the economic, environmental,
national security, and connectivity benefits it can
provide.”13
Congress has a unique opportunity to shape this exciting new
field as it drafts a new statutory framework to govern the
deployment of eVTOLs. Policymakers and industry leaders will need
to work together to advance progress in this field. The regulatory
landscape for eVTOLs is nascent; stakeholders have a unique
opportunity to help shape that space.
* Vincent Brown contributed to this Advisory. Mr. Brown is a
graduate of American University, Washington College of
Lawand is employed at Arnold & Porter’s Washington,
DC office. Mr. Brown is admitted only in Kentucky. He is not
admitted to the practice of law in Washington, DC.
