eVTOL Aircraft—Air Taxis And The Changing FAA Regulatory Environment – Aviation – United States

Electric vertical takeoff and landing vehicles (often referred

to as “eVTOL” or “air taxis”), could transform

society. As the name implies, these vehicles use electric power to

takeoff and land from designated areas much like a helicopter, and

are, essentially, drones that can carry passengers. However, an

important benefit of these types of aircraft versus helicopters is

that eVTOLs are electric and significantly quieter than

helicopters. For instance, Archer Aviation (a leading manufacturer)

states that their eVTOL craft is “almost 1,000 times quieter

than that of a helicopter.”1 ile the concept may

sound futuristic, companies have begun the process of teWhsting and

certifying their vehicles in numerous countries, including even

planning for their use during the upcoming 2024 Olympics in

Paris.2 In the United States, companies have begun the

process of certifying their eVTOL aircraft, with operations

expected to commence in 2024 or 2025.3 As countries

continue to wrestle with regulations surrounding eVTOLs, Congress

is likely to address this topic next year in the reauthorization of

the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) when it expires on

September 30, 2023.

In the eVTOL space, FAA has begun to adopt regulatory changes to

encourage the safe development of aircraft. While eVTOL

certification used to fall under Part 23 of FAA’s statutory

code, which typically applies to smaller aircraft that operate as

airplanes “with a passenger-seating configuration of 19 or

less and a maximum certificated takeoff weight of 19,000 pounds or

less,”4 FAA recently started certifying eVTOLs

under FAA Code 21.17(b),5 which is typically used to

certify “Very Light Airplanes” and has been recently

applied to drone certifications.6 In response to an

inquiry from Aviation Today, FAA released a statement on the

change, stating that “the change is part of the agency’s

efforts to safely and efficiently integrate new types of aircraft

into the nation’s aerospace system, while providing a simpler

pathway for applicants to obtain the necessary FAA

approvals.”

At first, this change led to some resistance among industry

leaders. The Vertical Flight Society stated, for instance, that

21.17 (b) results in a special

product that doesn’t fit into operational constructs around the

world. It’s not internationally recognized, so using it as an

airworthiness framework could significantly dampen operations of US

certificated aircraft in other countries. The FAA needs to work

with the eVTOL community more closely if the agency wants to

continue to lead in aviation in the coming decade.7

More recently, however, the industry appears to have concluded

this change will not affect their general operational plans in

bringing their aircraft into commercial service.8 Partly

as a result, FAA is likely to publish a Special Federal Aviation

Regulation (SFAR) clarifying its rules in this space.9

Recently, FAA Acting Administrator Billy Nolen addressed these

concerns by stating that FAA’s mission regarding eVTOLS is

“to constantly advance our outstanding level of safety,

without stifling the innovators. We aim to be a gateway, not a

hurdle.”10

Congress has taken a more active role in these issues recently.

In 2022, the Senate and the House both passed theAdvanced Air Mobility Coordination and Leadership

Act, which would create a working group within the

Department of Transportation (DOT), to “help advance the

maturation of [Advanced Air Mobility] AAM aircraft operations and

create recommendations regarding safety, security and federal

investments necessary for the development of

AAM.”11

Congress also has the opportunity to address these concerns in

the next FAA reauthorization, building on its efforts in the FAA

Reauthorization Act of 2018, which included numerous advanced

policy initiatives related to drones. The next reauthorization of

FAA, likely to be completed in 2023, provides a venue for Congress

to enact significant policy initiatives related to eVTOLs and the

necessary infrastructure needed for their use to expand.

Recent reporting indicates the current Chair and Ranking Member

of the House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, Aviation

Subcommittee, Reps. Rick Larsen (D-WA) and Garret Graves (R-LA),

will create a “title that is focused on new

entrants.”12 On September 28, 2022, the Senate

Commerce Committee’s Subcommittee on Aviation Safety,

Operations and Innovation held a hearing titled “FAA

Reauthorization: Integrating New Entrants into the National

Airspace System” and included numerous mentions related to

eVTOLs and other related technologies. At the hearing, several

witnesses emphasized the need for the government to have a

coordinated strategy on eVTOLs. In particular, Ed Bolen, President

and CEO of the National Business Aviation Association (NBAA),

testified that “a coordinated, transparent and predictable

national strategy is essential to support the emergence of AAM and

ensure all Americans can benefit from the economic, environmental,

national security, and connectivity benefits it can

provide.”13

Congress has a unique opportunity to shape this exciting new

field as it drafts a new statutory framework to govern the

deployment of eVTOLs. Policymakers and industry leaders will need

to work together to advance progress in this field. The regulatory

landscape for eVTOLs is nascent; stakeholders have a unique

opportunity to help shape that space.

* Vincent Brown contributed to this Advisory. Mr. Brown is a

graduate of American University, Washington College of

Lawand is employed at Arnold & Porter’s Washington,

DC office. Mr. Brown is admitted only in Kentucky. He is not

admitted to the practice of law in Washington, DC.

