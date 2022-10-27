Ford reveals third-quarter net loss, weighed down by supply chain problems and Argo AI investment

DETROIT – Ford Motor recorded a net loss of $827 million during the third quarter, weighed down by supply chain problems and an investment in autonomous vehicle unit Argo AI.

Still, the automaker narrowly beat Wall Street’s subdued expectations for the period and guided to the lowest end of its previously forecasted earnings for the year.

Shares of the company were down roughly 1% in extended trading following the report.

Here’s how Ford performed, compared with analysts estimates as compiled by Refinitiv:

Adjusted earnings per share: 30 cents vs. 27 cents estimated

30 cents vs. 27 cents estimated Automotive revenue: $37.2 billion vs. $36.25 billion estimated

Ford last month set investor expectations for the third quarter by partially pre-releasing its results, including projected adjusted earnings before interest and taxes in the range of $1.4 billion to $1.7 billion. Some analysts had been expecting a quarterly profit closer to $3 billion.