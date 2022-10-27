Friends of Earle’s Chapel to host Founders Day

Oct. 27—The Friends of Earle’s Chapel will host Founder’s Day from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 5.

Participants in the scheduled events include the Cub Scout Pack 403, Dr. Deborah Burkett and Gordon Bennett.

The program is scheduled as follows:

—10 a.m. — Welcome and prayer of thanks, immediately followed by a flag ceremony presented by Cub Scouts and the placement of flags on veterans’ graves in Earle’s Chapel Cemetery.

—11 a.m. — Dr. Deborah Burkett, chair of the Cherokee County Historical Commission, will speak about settlers of the Earle’s Chapel area

—12 p.m. — Gordon Bennett, President of the Cherokee County Genealogical Society; will present, “Researching Your Genealogy, How to Get Started”

—1 p.m. — Dr. Deborah Burkett will demonstrate how to safely care for headstones

In addition to these special talks in the Chapel, the Hall will contain genealogical information about the founding families of Earle’s Chapel and their descendants. Attendees will have the opportunity to research family history and determine how it might intersect with Earle’s Chapel.

Supplies will be on hand for those who would like to use their new-found knowledge to clean some headstones.

Hot dogs and cold drinks will be available and children can enjoy carnival games and a barrel train ride, so there will be something for everyone.

Don’t forget to take the self-guided historical QR code tour of the grounds for some interesting information.

There is no entrance or parking fee, and prices are reasonable for the food and games. Donations are always welcome.

For more information, send email to FriendsofEarlesChapel@gmail.com.