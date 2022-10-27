Gary Neville confirmed as host for Have I Got News For You episode

In another recent episode of the show, Labour MP Jess Phillips made a bang-on prediction over the future of Liz Truss sacking Kwasi Kwarteng.

After being asked to test her mic, Jess said: “Hello everybody. I’m looking forward to this being completely out of date and the chancellor having resigned by the time this airs.”

“Typical Labour… such low expectations!” replied a laughing Ian, “The prime minister will resign…”

Days later, the news was announced that Liz Truss had appointed Jeremy Hunt as her new chancellor, booting Kwasi Kwarteng from the position.

