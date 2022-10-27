‘Gorgeous’ Queen Rania of Jordan divides fans with yellow blouse

Queen Silvia of Sweden is currently in Jordan, and Rania is her host. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, October 25, Silvia and Rania attended a dinner together – it was a fundraising event for Mentor Arabia, a leading non-governmental organisation working in the Arab region to promote healthy lifestyles among young people, in Amman, the capital of Jordan.
Both women looked elegant in their evening wear. Rania opted for a two-tone outfit – her top was bright, while her bottom half was dark.
The Queen donned a yellow blouse with a high, embellished collar from Paris-based designer Andrew Gn. This was the Embellished-Neckline Detail Blouse, which is currently out of stock on Farfetch.com but available on Modesens.com for $2,487, or £2,143.
She matched this with a long, draping black skirt that reached her feet. The skirt was slightly high-waisted and was quite tight on Rania’s legs.
On her feet, she donned a pair of the Rania Crystal Embellished Pumps by Gianvito Rossi.
User @rosinhabf commented: “Queen Silvia is really elegant!” User @randaryad agreed. They said: “Queen Rania is really elegant.”
User @kate.my.princess simply stated: “Gorgeous.” But not everyone agreed. Some royal watchers thought there was something off about Rania’s choice of colours.
Kealy Gray wrote: “Actually don’t love this outfit; the black skirt gives her no shape, but that shirt would be super cute with tailored trousers!”
User @___iane__ said: “I don’t like yellow and black together except for bees and Cher Horowitz in Clueless (she mixed it with white, clever girl!)”
User @goosegirlenfys wrote: “That shirt is so garishly bright, but somehow Rania looks as amazing as ever. The neck detail is gorgeous too.”
Pamela Lipscomb commented: “For me that blouse is painfully yellow.”
Rania accompanied Queen Silvia to the dinner, who wore a stunning, floor-length off-white gown by German designer Georg Et Arend.
Called the Maxwell Road Gown, the dress had long sleeves, a round neckline, and a ruched waist dotted with sparkling sequins.
