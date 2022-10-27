‘Gorgeous’ Queen Rania of Jordan divides fans with yellow blouse

Queen Silvia of Sweden is currently in Jordan, and Rania is her host. Earlier this week, on Tuesday, October 25, Silvia and Rania attended a dinner together – it was a fundraising event for Mentor Arabia, a leading non-governmental organisation working in the Arab region to promote healthy lifestyles among young people, in Amman, the capital of Jordan.

Both women looked elegant in their evening wear. Rania opted for a two-tone outfit – her top was bright, while her bottom half was dark.

The Queen donned a yellow blouse with a high, embellished collar from Paris-based designer Andrew Gn. This was the Embellished-Neckline Detail Blouse, which is currently out of stock on Farfetch.com but available on Modesens.com for $2,487, or £2,143.

She matched this with a long, draping black skirt that reached her feet. The skirt was slightly high-waisted and was quite tight on Rania’s legs.

On her feet, she donned a pair of the Rania Crystal Embellished Pumps by Gianvito Rossi.

