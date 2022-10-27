Here’s How “The Black Panther 2” Cast Honored Chadwick Boseman At The Premiere Last Night

4.

During a red carpet interview with ABC 7, Lupita Nyong’o explained that this sequel is, first and foremost, meant to pay tribute to Chadwick Boseman. She said, “Our story very much embraces the grief we were feeling and because T’Challa is gone in this story, the real question at the heart of this story is how do you move on after tragedy, after loss? And that’s what we needed.”