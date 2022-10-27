How to Watch Newgiza Premier P1, Padel Tennis

The brand-new season of the Newgiza Premier Padel P1 is set to continue on Wednesday with several key matchups in the men’s bracket to continue the action in the tournament. The top doubles seeds of the tournament have already advanced directly to the round of 32 thanks to byes being given out in the first round. The sport of padel tennis was invented in Acapulco, Mexico, by Enrique Corcuera in 1969. However, it wasn’t until 29 years later, on July 12, 1991, that the FIP was founded in Madrid by representatives of the Argentine Padel Association, the Spanish Padel Association and the Uruguayan Padel Association.

Some marquee matchups set to go down on Wednesday include the duo of French Championship finalists, Bergeron and Tison, going up against the Spanish duo of Martínez/Navarro Pérez. Also, Marti Vano/Ortega and Dominguez/Meléndez will need to complete their matchup that was suspended due to rain.

