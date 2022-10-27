If you’re ready to adopt a pet, consider an older shelter animal. They still have plenty to offer.

A shelter can be a high stress environment for any animal, but especially the older ones. All too often, seniors are surrendered to shelters once their age starts to show or their health begins to decline.

Many seniors in shelters get overlooked for adoption, as families often come in wanting a young dog or a puppy. I, on the other hand, would take a senior over a high-maintenance puppy any day of the week!

I’ve had senior dogs for seven years now, and have experienced the heartache of losing three of them over the last four years. My current dogs are ages 15 and 12. We adopted Romeo at age 10, and he has been in our family for two years now. He is still as spunky as any young pup.

Don’t get me wrong: Challenges come with caring for a senior pet, but it’s just a different set of challenges than with younger dogs.

The label “senior” does not mean “old.” Most senior pets are quite active and can provide many years of companionship to someone willing to give them a chance. While dogs and cats are often considered seniors when they reach 7 to 9 years of age, small breeds can live for 16 to 20 years. Larger dogs have a shorter lifespan, but some live well into their teens with proper care.

While they aren’t cute puppies anymore, they also won’t chew up your shoes, bark at anything and anyone, wake you up at all hours of the night or jump all over your guests.

Making good matches

Senior pets can also make great companions for senior people. Often times, older people will seek the companionship of a pet, but a puppy or kitten may not be the best option due to their energy levels and the amount of care needed. Puppies can quickly grow into large, strong dogs that need training, and, depending on size, a strong handler.

A mature dog is long past the puppy stage of chewing and barking and will likely have an energy level that is manageable for an older person. Most are happy to lounge on the couch and take nice afternoon strolls.

Lots of benefits

Pets are good for your health, too. A dog owner is likely to get outdoors more and walk regularly to exercise the animal. Pets also provide a natural boost to mental health. Pet companionship is especially beneficial to someone that may live alone or not get out much to interact socially.

A pet is a natural conversation starter with neighbors when you are out on a walk. We met our great friends down the street because our dogs love visiting with their Bichon, Louie, when he is out on his walks, too.

In an effort to find homes for senior pets, many shelters and rescues in our area offer special adoptions for seniors, called “fospice” adoptions, where older animals are placed in a foster/hospice home. The organization provides medical care, while the fospice family provides all the necessities and a loving environment for the rest of the pet’s life.

Please consider adopting or fostering a senior pet. Older pets should not have to spend their golden years in a loud, stressful shelter. Every shelter has seniors that are overlooked for the younger pets, and they long for a home with a soft pillow to rest their heads and a family to love them. I can attest that being a dog mom to seniors is so very rewarding.

Events

NOV. 4: From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Metairie Bank will be partnering with the Louisiana SPCA to find forever homes for homeless pets. The pet adoption day will take place in the parking lot of the bank’s main office at 3344 Metairie Road in Metairie. There also will be giveaways and refreshments.

NOV. 5: The Inner Pup is hosting a heartworm and flea prevention clinic from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Crown of Life Lutheran Church, 11721 Morrison Road in New Orleans. The Inner Pup is a nonprofit organization whose goal is to eradicate heartworm disease and to provide veterinary services to pet owners who otherwise cannot afford it. TIP also offers a dog training program, with vouchers available. More information: theinnerpup.org; info@theinnerpup.org

NOV. 6: Animal Rescue New Orleans will join the anniversary celebration for Tutti Frutti frozen yogurt, 9029 Jefferson Highway in River Ridge, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. for a fundraiser and dog adoption event. There will be raffles, vendors and fun things to do for the kids. Tutti Frutti is donating 20% of every purchase to ARNO. For more info, adopt@animalrescueneworleans.org.

Traci D. Howerton is the volunteer coordinator for Animal Rescue New Orleans, a nonprofit, volunteer-based, no-kill shelter. For information on ARNO, visit animalrescueneworleans.org.