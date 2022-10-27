In hearing to discuss pollution impact, little debate on Surjagarh environment | Nagpur News – Times of India





Gadchiroli: The public hearing on the proposed mining expansion on Surjagarh hills, located in Etapalli taluka of south Gadchiroli, at the district headquarters turned farcical on Thursday as there was barely any debate on crucial environmental issues. The hearing, held 130 kms away from project site, saw the venue turned into a security fortress with gun-toting commandos outnumbering the tribals who had come to attend it.

The villagers, who were talking under close police watch, were concerned more about roads, schools, hospitals and employment and not on possible environmental problems that would crop up due to the expansion.

Several villagers also voiced their anger for not being allowed to express their opinion. Elites like the netas, mining company’s employees and supporters were accommodated at 200-capacity Niyojan Bhavan hall. The villagers were made to sit in a pandal outside and view the proceedings on a video screen.

“We wanted to say how our area was getting affected due to mining but were not allowed inside,” said one Kanna Mattami of Mangner which is among the 13 villages that would be affected.

Many villagers, hungry and angry as the hearing extended to more than three hours, left mid-way. Ashok Hichami and Asha worker Sheetal Lekami, both natives of Hedri village, said they had key issues to speak about. “Our ambulance cannot run smoothly with pregnant women due to the fleet of trucks ferrying iron ore on the same road,” said Lekami.

“We could not tell about our problems and will definitely face police action if we share it with media,” said Hichami.

Few angry villagers from Etapalli even began walking back home. After some persuasion by officials, some took food and boarded the bus to return. One of the villagers said the tribals are united in opposing the project.

“We were herded and brought to Gadchiroli but everyone is leaving the venue hungry. The mining company is assuring everything for the sake of approval but what about the plundering of resources which belongs to the tribal,” said political activist Purnima Meshram who was not allowed to enter the venue.

Meshram had come to voice her grievance that 52 beneficiaries were not given trucks promised by the company and state government in the past.

While most people expressed deep concern about environmental aspects and depletion of natural resources at the cost of the tribal rights when TOI spoke to them in their villages, the concerns were not aired at the hearing.

Collector Sanjay Meena claimed a couple did raise environmental issues like red earth sediments polluting rivulets and nullahs especially during rains. Maharashtra Pollution Control Board’s regional officer AM Kare observed that the villagers mostly talked about the socio-economic aspects like employment.

Kare said the minutes of the meeting would be prepared by the collector. “We would send the report to the ministry after departmental approval,” he said.

Former MLA Deepak Atram lambasted the collector’s decision to hold the public hearing 130 kms away from the venue. “Just like the people of Sironcha are repenting over the nod given to Medigatta barrage, villagers of Etapalli will regret Surjagarh mining after a few years,” he said.

Sources stated that former zilla parishad president Ajay Kankalwarhad stood out in the hearing with his voice of dissent on various issues.

Pursalgondi village sarpanch Purnima Sadmek too had initially objected to the venue being far away but later supported the mining.





