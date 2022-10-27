Instagram down: Is Instagram down and not working today?





Instagram down reports have spiked today with users experiencing issues with the hugely popular social network. Reports of Instagram down have been trickling in since around 2pm UK time, according to Down Detector stats. But the independent outage monitor started to see Instagram down reports suddenly spike around 3pm UK time, with users around then also flocking to Twitter to report problems they were experiencing with the app.

One Instagram user tweeted: “Everyone running to twitter to see if Instagram is down #Instagram”. While another posted: “Anybody else’s Instagram down??” One added: “Yall Instagram down too!??? #instagramdown”. And another wrote: “Is @instagram causing issues with anyone else too? Not loading anything. #instagramdown #Instagram”.

At the time of writing Down Detector UK has recorded a peak of more than 1,500 reports of Instagram down. Down Detector stats say over three quarters of Instagram down reports are related to the mobile app. Other reported problems are to do with the Instagram website and login services. Express.co.uk has contacted Instagram for comment about today’s reported issues.

The news comes after earlier this week fellow Meta-owned app WhatsApp was hit with a major outage that affected users around the globe. At the peak of the outage on Tuesday Down Detector registered a mammoth 70,000 reports of WhatsApp being down. This major outage lasted for around two hours.

In the aftermath of that big service disruption Meta issued a statement which said: “We know people had trouble sending messages on WhatsApp today. “We have fixed the issue and apologise for any inconvenience.” WhatsApp has over two billion monthly active users while Instagram has a userbase of over a billion. More to follow…