Is Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II cross-platform? | Digital Trends

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II is one of 2022’s biggest games, and it’ll likely reach millions and millions of players. Since multiplayer is such a major component of Modern Warfare II, you might be wondering if the game features cross-platform play, which platforms the game supports, and how cross-progression works.

In this guide, we’ll explain everything to know about cross-platform play in Modern Warfare II.

Does Modern Warfare II have crossplay?

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II does support crossplay on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and PC (via Steam and Battle.net). This means regardless of your platform, you’ll be able to play with users on other systems or devices. This works thanks to current Call of Duty games utilizing Activision IDs to track accounts rather than being tied to a particular platform. This does mean you must make an Activision account to play the game.

Cross-play is on by default, and it is recommended to keep it enabled to reduce queue times.

Can you disable crossplay?

You can disable crossplay, but again, this will result in longer queue times. To disable crossplay, head into Options and go to the Account and network submenu. From here, you’ll see the crossplay slider, so switch it off to disable it. Keep in mind that this cannot be changed from a lobby or in the middle of a match.

Does Modern Warfare II support cross-platform progression?

It does! You simply need to log in using your Activision ID, and you’ll be able to pick up where you left off — whether you’re on PC, Xbox, or PlayStation. The one thing you should be aware of is that your settings don’t save to your account, so you’ll need to manually adjust everything to your liking before diving into a match. Don’t make the mistake of starting a match before updating your settings first.

Does Modern Warfare II support input-based matchmaking?

Modern Warfare II does not support input-based matchmaking. This is a feature that pairs players together using the same control scheme: mouse and keyboard or controller. Since both control styles offer benefits and downsides, players have clamored for input-based matchmaking for years, to no avail. This would give users the option to pair with either a keyboard and mouse, controller, or both.

Sadly, it doesn’t appear like this feature is in the works for Modern Warfare II, but it’s possible developer Infinity Ward will add it later on. For now, you’ll need to disable cross-platform play if you don’t want to pair with players on a PC using a mouse and keyboard.

