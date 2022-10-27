Katya Jones ‘shouts at’ Tony Adams ‘every week’ says teasing co-star

The other stars including Giovanni Pernice guessed “breaking wind”, but only Nadiya Bychkova, Jowita Przystal, Carlos Gu and Dianne Buswell guessed the real answer.

Katya announced the missing part of the sentence was “fell over ” and recalled the time she ended up on the floor in 2019.

While dancing with BBC presenter Mike Bushell, Katya described how “millions of people ” witnessed the fall which was ”not her proudest moment”.

Despite the jovial nature of the feature, Kai’s comment comes after footballing legend Tony Adams opened up about his heated interactions with his partner.