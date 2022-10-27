Lewis Hamilton gives view on Verstappen potentially losing 2021 title

Should Red Bull agree to an ‘accepted breach agreement’ (ABA) with the FIA they are likely to receive a less severe penalty, and the deadline on the ABA has been extended, though the team’s insistence that rules were followed could see stronger punishments made, including the potential for a points deduction.

Verstappen defeated Hamilton in a thrilling final showdown in Abu Dhabi last season, where the last lap decided the championship as the Dutchman pipped the seven-time world champion to victory by eight points.

Should Verstappen and Red Bull receive a deduction of more than eight points, it could lead to Hamilton being given the 2021 title, despite his insistence that it would not give him any satisfaction.