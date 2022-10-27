Local water quality government workshop planned

TYRE — The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and New York Sea Grant will hold a local government training workshop for healthy watersheds and resilient communities on Nov. 3.

The workshop will run from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. at the del Lago Resort.

It will inform municipal planning, zoning and code enforcement boards about the impact of various land uses on local water quality and watershed health. Participants will learn about floodplains and watersheds and how they can be better protected with land use tools and best management practices. Attendees will be engaged in identifying and developing solutions to address issues of local concern such as flooding, erosion, community development, and water quality.

“These workshops offer information and resources to help local boards make better informed decisions about protecting the area’s freshwater resources, while incorporating floodplain management practices to address development, climate change, and recreational demands,” said Finger Lakes-Lake Ontario Watershed Protection Alliance Program Coordinator Kristy LaManche.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Cooperating Technical Partners Program, New York State Environmental Protection Fund, National Sea Grant Office Visioning Funding, Central New York Regional Planning and Development Board, and others have provided funding for this workshop.

For most municipalities, the workshop fulfills NYS-required training for local planning officials. For workshop cost and registration, see the New York Sea Grant website or call (315) 312-3042.