NCIS Hawaii season 2 won’t be back for a few weeks

NCIS Hawaii has quickly become a fan-favourite with CBS viewers since it made its debut in September 2021. It was renewed for a second outing by the network with a new instalment coming out every Monday night after NCIS season 20. Unfortunately, the wait for the next episode of NCIS Hawaii is going to be a little longer than expected.

WARNING: This article contains spoilers from NCIS Hawaii.

When will NCIS Hawaii season 2 episode 7 air?

NCIS Hawaii season two premiered on Monday, September 19, as part of a two-hour NCIS crossover special.

Since then, a new episode has been released on CBS every Monday night, following the adventures of Agent Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) and her team.

So far, the first six episodes have come out on the network each week with no intervals between each instalment.

Sadly, there is going to be some time to wait before the drama returns for more.

READ MORE: Strictly’s Nikita Kuzmin issues warning to Ellie Simmonds over routine