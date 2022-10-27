NCIS Hawaii season 2 won’t be back for a few weeks

NCIS Hawaii has quickly become a fan-favourite with CBS viewers since it made its debut in September 2021. It was renewed for a second outing by the network with a new instalment coming out every Monday night after NCIS season 20. Unfortunately, the wait for the next episode of NCIS Hawaii is going to be a little longer than expected.
When will NCIS Hawaii season 2 episode 7 air?
NCIS Hawaii season two premiered on Monday, September 19, as part of a two-hour NCIS crossover special.
Since then, a new episode has been released on CBS every Monday night, following the adventures of Agent Jane Tennant (played by Vanessa Lachey) and her team.
So far, the first six episodes have come out on the network each week with no intervals between each instalment.
Sadly, there is going to be some time to wait before the drama returns for more.
NCIS Hawaii season two, episode seven, is meant to come out on Monday, October 31, but this won’t be the case.
The police procedural is taking a hiatus so it won’t be airing on CBS for the next few weeks.
An exact reason for this break hasn’t been given but it isn’t unusual for American shows to pause midseason.
Fans can instead expect to watch the latest episode of NCIS Hawaii on Monday, November 14.
The team were investigating the dangerous synthetic opioid fentanyl being dealt on the island.
Jesse Boone (Noah Mills) was nervous about the mission as he had previously looked into the drug before with another team which ended with two of their deaths.
But during the hunt for the culprits this time around, Jesse himself was exposed to fentanyl.
He collapsed on the floor while struggling to breathe but could this really be the end for Jesse?
As of yet, it isn’t clear how many episodes series two is going to consist of.
The first outing was made of 22 episodes in total so the latest season could follow this same pattern.
Like with NCIS and NCIS Los Angeles, fans should expect another hiatus over the winter period with the dramas resuming in the New Year.
NCIS Hawaii season 2 will return on Monday, November 14, on CBS in the USA. A UK release date hasn’t been announced yet.
