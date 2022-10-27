Netflix’s Sonic Prime Will Premiere Just In Time For Christmas

After months of speculation, we finally have a date for Netflix’s Sonic Prime.

In a Twitter post from IGN, it’s been confirmed that the animated series will premiere on the streaming platform on December 15th, 2022. Just in time for Christmas, then! So when you’re sat on the sofa about to pop from all that lovely turkey and stuffing, you can whack a bit of Sonic Prime on while you admire your new socks and Toblerone bars.

We also get a glimpse at some lovely character posters, including the likes of Knuckles, Tails, and Dr. Robotnik. Check it out:

IGN can exclusively reveal that Netflix’s Sonic Prime animated series is coming to the streaming giant on Thursday, December 15, 2022. We can also exclusively debut an awesome batch of new character posters featuring Sonic, Tails, Knuckles. and more! pic.twitter.com/L6jrEEHGJ6 — IGN (@IGN) October 27, 2022

Netflix will be debuting a new teaser for Sonic Prime during their new weekly live stream show called Geeked: Toon-In airing at 5 PM on October 27th via Netflix’s Geeked Tiktok and Netflix Twitch. pic.twitter.com/iZabWrcpvd— IGN (@IGN) October 27, 2022

If that wasn’t enough, it’s also been confirmed that a fresh teaser for the series will be showcased during Netflix’s new Geeked: Toon-In stream, which will air later today on Netflix’s Geeked Tiktok and Netflix Twitch.

Once the teaser becomes available on YouTube, we’ll be sure to update this post with the footage as soon as we can!