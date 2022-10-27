Novak Djokovic has been treated ‘appallingly’ as 2 calls ‘ridiculous’

“He was magnificent, and the way he found a way to beat Nick Kyrgios in the final was so impressive. Make no mistake, Kyrgios is very dangerous when he is at his best, and he was playing some fantastic tennis at Wimbledon, but Novak found a way to neutralise him and win another major. It was so impressive.”

Djokovic has won two titles in a row after returning from a three-month break and is ready for success in the Paris Masters. The Serb is well rested and the favourite in the French capital, with the ATP Finals his second and final tournament of a turbulent campaign.