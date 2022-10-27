Penelope Cruz, 48, looks radiant as she wows with leggy display

Penelope Cruz, 48, was the epitome of sophistication today as she made a stellar appearance at the L’immensita photocall.

The Spanish actress, who stars in the new Emanuele Crialese film, looked ageless as she posed up a storm at the event in Madrid.

Penelope opted for a sparkly black sequinned mini dress that featured a gold trim and highlighted her long, toned pins.

She completed the look with black strappy heels and a matching crossbody bag with gold hardware.

Penelope chose to wear her brunette hair down and her usual makeup look, which featured earthy colours that complement her skin.