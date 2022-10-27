POLL: Is Rishi Sunak right to keep fracking ban?





The matter was raised by Green MP Caroline Lucas who asked Mr Sunak if he would restore the moratorium on fracking which was pledged to be upheld in the Conservatives’ 2019 manifesto. The manifesto said that the party would not support fracking unless scientific research showed “categorically” that it could be carried out safely. It reads: “We placed a moratorium on fracking in England with immediate effect. Having listened to local communities, we have ruled out changes to the planning system. We will not support fracking unless the science shows categorically that it can be done safely.” Last month Ms Truss announced the controversial decision to lift the ban on fracking for shale gas, in areas with local consent, to help Britons with spirally energy costs. READ MORE: ‘Fantastic Victory’ Relief as Sunak bans fracking in major U-turn

Mr Sunak previously expressed support for fracking in a Tory leadership debate with Ms Truss in July, claiming: “Yes, if local communities support it.” However, last week he voted against the banning of the practice in a motion tabled by Labour on Wednesday, October 19, calling for a draft law to ban fracking. Tory party whips said that the motion was a vote of confidence in the Government and told MPs they had to vote against it or face being suspended. The crunch vote came ahead of Ms Truss’ resignation the following day. Labour’s shadow climate and net-zero secretary, Ed Miliband said: “Whatever their latest position, the truth is that the Tories have shown that they cannot be trusted on the issue of fracking. The only way to ban fracking for good is to elect a Labour government.” DON’T MISS: ‘Dual crisis’ Sunak handed 5 point energy plan to tackle soaring bills [INSIGHT]

UK government pinpoints exact times UK homes to face winter blackouts [REPORT]

Oil prices continue to soar amid high demand for crude [ANALYSIS]

Mr Sunak’s announcement was welcomed by the environmental group Friends of the Earth who described the move as a “fantastic victory for common sense”. Sam Hall, director of the Conservative Environment Network, said: “[Fracking] is unpopular, and few communities would approve fracking projects locally, meaning little or no gas would be extracted, despite the high political cost. Instead, the government should focus on building more cheap and popular renewables, including onshore wind and solar where there is local support.” However, former Brexit Party MEP Lance Forman was critical Mr Sunak’s decision, and argued that the energy crisis facing the nation warranted fracking, telling Express.co.uk: “This is a national emergency, we don’t need local consent we just need to get on and do it like there is no tomorrow. Just compensate people for any disturbance, or if there is any damage compensate them accordingly.” He added: “We wouldn’t be in this crisis if we had been fracking for the last 10 years. We should be doing it right now, we shouldn’t be debating it.” So what do YOU think? Is Rishi Sunak right to keep the fracking ban? Vote in our poll and leave your thoughts in the comment section below.





