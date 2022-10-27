Prince Harry accused of being ‘hypocritical brat’ due to memoir title





Overnight, the release date for Prince Harry’s first-ever memoir was announced to be January 10, 2023. This morning, the first glimpse of the book was released by his book publisher, Random House Group. The tome’s cover shows a close-up shot of the royal’s face, with the brazen title underneath his chin: SPARE. Naturally, the title has already been deemed controversial, and many famous faces have begun hitting out at the star’s choice.

Spare is a reference to the phrase “Heir and a Spare”. By using this title, Prince Harry is suggesting in no uncertain terms that he always felt like an extra in the Royal Family. And while opinion has always been split about the Royal, many are praising the 38-year-old for reclaiming the word for himself. His feelings of inadequacy were no doubt exacerbated when he married his wife, Meghan Markle, in 2018. He did so shortly before deciding to leave the Royal Family in an official capacity and move to Los Angeles, America. Prince Harry and Ms Markle have since accused the Royal Family of “racist” remarks in a tell-all interview with Oprah Winfrey, prompting their exit. After Harry’s book title reveal, Piers Morgan spoke out about the star’s choices. He told his 8 million followers: “CONFIRMED: Prince Privacy will hurl his latest torrent of malevolent money-making muck at the Royal Family just in time to ruin his father’s coronation as King.”

Morgan went on to call Prince Harry “petulant, selfish and greedy”. He added that King Charles ought to strip the “hypocritical brat of all his remaining royal titles/status ASAP”. Morgan went on to make a reference to Queen Elizabeth II, who died earlier this year. He asked: “Do you care about the massive global damage this book will cause to our new King before he is even coronated, and while he still grieves for his mother?” The former Good Morning Britain host directly referenced the title, as well, adding: “It’s based on the phrase ‘heir and a spare’ and is Harry’s way of whining that he won’t ever be King.”

Daily Telegraph writer Miranda Devine agreed, saying: “What a horrible self-pitying title Prince Harry chose for his book: Spare.” Not every celebrity was incensed by Prince Harry’s title, however. Comedian Dom Joly said: “Great title. It’s going to be packed with Californian therapy speak and about ten bombshells.” Celebrity reporter for Buzzfeed, Stephanie Soteriou, added: “The power of Prince Harry calling his memoir Spare is just iconic.” Spare was announced by Random House Group on Twitter today, with the note: “We are excited to announce the remarkably personal and emotionally powerful story of Prince Harry, The Duke of Sussex.”

On the official Prince Harry – Spare website a greater blurb was included, which delved into the trauma the royal endured as a young child, following the death of his mother, Diana, Princess of Wales. The blurb reads: “It was one of the most searing images of the twentieth century: two young boys, two princes, walking behind their mother’s coffin as the world watched in sorrow—and horror. As Diana, Princess of Wales, was laid to rest, billions wondered what the princes must be thinking and feeling—and how their lives would play out from that point on. For Harry, this is that story at last. With its raw, unflinching honesty, Spare is a landmark publication full of insight, revelation, self-examination, and hard-won wisdom about the eternal power of love over grief.” Prince Harry’s memoir website also detailed his efforts to donate to charities with the profits of Spare. The site’s footnote revealed: “Prince Harry wishes to support British charities with donations from his proceeds from Spare. The Duke of Sussex has donated $1,500,000 to Sentebale, an organization he founded with Prince Seeiso in their mothers’ legacies, which supports vulnerable children and young people in Lesotho and Botswana affected by HIV/AIDS.”

It added: “Prince Harry will also donate to the non-profit organization WellChild in the amount of £300,000. WellChild, which he has been Royal patron of for fifteen years, makes it possible for children and young people with complex health needs to be cared for at home instead of hospital, wherever possible.” Prince Harry’s memoir was ghost-written for him by American Pulitzer Prize winner JR Moehringer. The royal will be reading Spare out in audiobook form once it has been released. Prince Harry – Spare will hit bookshelves on January 10, 2023.