Prue Leith defends GBBO cultural appropriation accusations

Prue Leith, 82, has hit back at critics of The Great British Bake Off, who accused the Channel 4 show of “cultural appropriation”. It comes after the show had a “Mexican-themed” week.

The South-African restaurateur said there was “no intention to offend”.

Some viewers accused the Channel 4 show of cultural appropriation after broadcasting an episode featuring challenges inspired by the North American country.

The challenges in the show inspired by Mexico included sweet bread pan dulce, tacos and milk-soaked tres leches cake.

During an interview with The New Yorker magazine, Dame Prue said: “There would have been absolutely no intention to offend.

READ MORE: Jeremy Clarkson left baffled over Britons fury after UK ‘nightmare’