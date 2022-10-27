Prue Leith defends GBBO cultural appropriation accusations

Prue Leith, 82, has hit back at critics of The Great British Bake Off, who accused the Channel 4 show of “cultural appropriation”. It comes after the show had a “Mexican-themed” week.
The South-African restaurateur said there was “no intention to offend”.
Some viewers accused the Channel 4 show of cultural appropriation after broadcasting an episode featuring challenges inspired by the North American country.
The challenges in the show inspired by Mexico included sweet bread pan dulce, tacos and milk-soaked tres leches cake.
During an interview with The New Yorker magazine, Dame Prue said: “There would have been absolutely no intention to offend.
“This is rather a cliché thing to say, but I do think that it is a force for good, most of the time.
“Everything we do in life is a bit stressful, we are always short of time, we’re short of money, there are all sorts of horrible things happening all over the world.
“And Bake Off is this safe space where the worst thing that can happen is somebody will drop their bake.”
It’s not the first time the show has been accused of “cultural appropriation”.
