Ralf Rangnick had six Man Utd transfer targets including Liverpool …

Former Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has revealed six transfer targets he discussed with the club in the 2022 January transfer window. But despite two names being ‘realistic’ options, the Red Devils decided against backing Rangnick to ‘build under the new coach’ during his miserable tenure.

Interestingly, all six players Rangnick was interested in bolstering his ranks with have already moved clubs this year or are expected to complete a big-money transfer in 2023. Express Sport runs through the names, delving into where they are now or what could be on the horizon.

Josko Gvardiol

Josko Gvardiol has emerged as one of Europe’s most exciting young centre-backs, and Rangnick was ahead of the curve in attempting to sign him from his former club RB Leipzig. Chelsea saw a £77million bid rejected in the summer as Erik ten Hag instead opted for a £57m deal for Lisandro Martinez. Gvardiol will be coveted once more at the end of the season, but United will be delighted with Martinez’s start to life at Old Trafford.

Luis Diaz

After Mason Greenwood’s suspension, attacking depth was scarce at United last season, and Rangnick was crying out for January reinforcements. One player he wanted was FC Porto left-winger Luis Diaz, who Liverpool were hailed for capturing in a £50m move in the same transfer window. Diaz impressively adapted to the Premier League and helped the Reds challenge for the quadruple.

JUST IN: Newcastle dealt Bruno Guimaraes transfer worry with ‘many clubs’ keen