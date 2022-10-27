Red Bull cost cap penalty to be confirmed today after FIA deal struck





Red Bull’s penalty for breaching F1’s budget cap rules will be revealed on Friday (October 28), according to reports from Autosport. They claim Red Bull have accepted the FIA’s offer after negotiations between the two sides.

Express Sport also understands Red Bull will hold a press conference at 5.30pm on Friday to announce details of the penalty. It is understood this will include a sporting punishment for next season as well as a fine. It is believed this will include a reduction in wind tunnel allowance for next season which could hinder their development of key parts. It comes after McLaren boss Zak Brown pushed for teams who have breached the cap to receive a 20 per cent reduction in CFD and wind tunnel testing. Red Bull boss Christian Horner was spotted in talks with FIA president Mohammed ben Sulayem over the United States Grand Prix weekend. READ MORE: Max Verstappen ‘to beat Lewis Hamilton’s F1 records within six years’

A verdict was expected to be revealed in Austin but talks were stopped after the death of Red Bull chief Dietrich Mateschitz on Saturday. It comes after Red Bull was found to have made a minor overspend of their 2021 allowance after the Japanese Grand Prix. Rival teams are understood to have pushed for severe sanctions to set an example and prevent further breaches of the cap. But, Horner has passionately defended his team against the criticisms and even claimed the team had not gained any on-track performance as a result of the extra spend. Horner explained in Austin: “What you’ve got to look at are what are the relevant costs and what are the relevant costs within the cap and outside the cap. That’s where the interpretation comes from. Our view is our relevant costs are within the cap. DON’T MISS

“We are in discussion with the FIA about what those costs are and what are mitigating potential circumstances etc… We had zero benefit from a development perspective or an operational perspective either for 2021 or for 2022 from the way that we operated it within the cap. “Our submission was significantly below the cap. We expected certain things to be challenged or clarified in the process in a brand new set of regulations. He added: “We absolutely and categorically do not feel we have had any advantage either in 2021 or 2022 or 23 or 24.” Last weekend, Sky Sports’ Ted Kravitz suggested the team may have broken the budget cap in four different areas. This included a catering bill, a possible tax overspend, spare inventory and even a gardening leave payment to a former technical director.