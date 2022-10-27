Romeo Beckham and Mia Regan spark reunion rumours over Victoria news

Romeo Beckham called time on his relationship with model and influencer Mia Regan last June, but now, eagle-eyed fans are wondering whether they might have reconciled. Mia recently announced a collaboration on her Instagram page with Romeo’s fashion mogul mum Victoria Beckham, and he proudly reposted it – just months after removing all traces of his ex from his page.

Yesterday evening, 19-year-old Romeo mentioned his former flame in an update posted to Instagram Stories.

The post showed Victoria had launched a “six piece capsule collection by Mia Regan”, which includes “vintage inspired denim” pieces, and has already been featured in fashion bible Vogue.

“MIA REGAN X VICTORIA BECKHAM. Exclusive drop at 10AM GMT tomorrow, available only at VictoriaBeckham and at 36 Dover Street,” Romeo’s repost from Mia’s account read.

Instantly, comments like “I think you’re still in love with her,” began to appear on his page from fans fishing for news of a reconciliation.

Meanwhile, just two weeks earlier, Romeo left a single kiss on a photo Mia had posted, building up momentum after time spent apart.

Despite rumours of a rift between Victoria and Romeo’s older brother Brooklyn’s wife Nicola Peltz, Victoria was always said to have bonded with Romeo’s girlfriend, and they’ve even been in the front row at London Fashion Week together..

