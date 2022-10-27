The best used cars on the market – BMW, Audi, Tesla and more

It comes at a time when the used car market is showing signs of returning to normality after two years of sky-high prices. With the lingering effects of Covid, the global semiconductor shortage and the war in Ukraine, more people than normal have been forced to buy used.

The What Car? Used Car of the Year Awards highlights the best used models across eight categories, from hatchbacks to SUVs, with an overall winner chosen from the category winners.

Launched in 2017, the BMW 530e is a plug-in hybrid and part of the highly regarded BMW 5 Series luxury car range. Indeed, over the years the 5 Series has won more What Car? Awards than any other model.

The 530e was crowned winner thanks to its driver appeal, luxurious interior and class-leading refinement, as well as for its potential for great fuel economy and its terrific value on the used market.

What Car? described the car as being able to complete any journey without needing to wake its engine at all, adding it is “quiet enough to put full-on limousines to shame”.

