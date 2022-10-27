The Case For Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 To Feature a Mode Like Champion Hill

Every year, a new Call of Duty comes out, and fans are left divided on what the new entry kept from its predecessors, and what it decided to throw to the wayside.





When it comes to Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, it might just achieve the impossible and make most fans happy. Based on the pre-release material and the recent beta, it seems as though Modern Warfare 2 will include a plethora of multiplayer game modes, encompassing both long-time fan favorites and some intriguing new additions. While it already has plenty of modes, there’s always room for more, and Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s Champion Hill mode could serve as some good inspiration.

GAMERANT VIDEO OF THE DAY

Released in November 2021, Call of Duty: Vanguard was the last mainline release in the series. Taking players back to World War 2, Vanguard was one of the more divisive entries in recent Call of Duty history, with some fans despising the speed of combat, while others appreciated the faster pace. While Call of Duty: Vanguard borrowed plenty from previous entries, it also brought some new modes to the table, one of which, Champion Hill, would be perfect in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2.

RELATED: The Initial Mission Count for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2’s Spec Ops Mode is Disappointing





Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Should Have a Mode Like Champion Hill

On launch, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have at least nine different multiplayer game modes. These include classics like Domination and Team Deathmatch, along with some bold new additions like the Rainbow Six-inspired Prisoner Rescue, and the large-scale 32v32 Invasion mode. On release day, all types of Call of Duty fans should be happy with Modern Warfare 2‘s offerings, but that being said, there’s always room for more.

Though Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will have plenty of modes on launch, there isn’t really an option for a smaller-scale competitive mode that pits teams of just a few players against each other in an intense deathmatch. For inspiration for a mode that ticks those boxes, Infinity Ward should look towards Vanguard‘s Champion Hill, which pits seven small teams against one another in a series of short, tournament-style matches.

Champion Hill begins by dropping players into a hub area. Players are given a set amount of cash to spend on weapon load-outs, kill streaks, and perks. Once everyone’s loaded in, the first set of matches starts. Each player has a set amount of lives, and the goal is to be the last player or team standing. Throughout each match, players will be able to collect more cash by killing opponents or picking it up off the ground, which can then be used in the buy phase to purchase more weapons and kill streaks. Vanguard offered several variations of Champion Hill, including trios, duos, and solos, along with more exciting variations like a snipers-only mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard‘s Champion Hill mode was one of the highlights of the game, and it would certainly fit in with Modern Warfare 2‘s multiplayer landscape. That being said, Infinity Ward has confirmed that Gunfight, a mode that originated in Modern Warfare 2019, is coming to the sequel at some point. Essentially just Champion Hill with no tournament format, Gunfight pits small teams against each other in tiny environments, leading to some very intense death matches. With Gunfight already confirmed to be heading to Modern Warfare 2 after launch, that might make Champion Hill’s hypothetical inclusion a bit redundant, though the latter does offer more strategy and re-playability with its buying mechanics.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 launches on October 28 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

MORE: Recapping Modern Warfare’s Story Before Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2