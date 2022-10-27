Over the past few years, The Hunna have exploded in popularity. Just earlier this month they sold out their UK tour within minutes, and that was before their new album even hit streaming services. Somehow, I feel like they’re going to become even bigger in the coming months after their latest corker drops.

The Hunna’s self-titled fourth album is the perfect way for the Watford trio to show off just how powerful and versatile they are.

The opening trilogy of tracks – The Storm, Trash and Fugazi – delves into the more brutal corners of punk that edge towards Nirvana and some of the beefier Foo Fighters hits, with a glorious level production that permeates every inch of the record.

However thrilling these aggressive and fast-paced sounds hit, the band definitely have something to say. Trash and You Can’t Sit With Us are pointed soliloquies aimed directly at the music industry. From busy-body businessmen obsessed with TikTok metrics to snobby famous rockers, The Hunna aren’t worried about pi**ing people off with their opinions.

Fugazi slams in to demonstrate just how much the band are past caring. It’s a gorgeous, beer-swilling rant concerning girls, partying, and losing your inhibitions – but it isn’t without its depth. Opening lines allude to the band’s most recent struggles with their former label (“I think it’s time we got to play / We’re breaking outta this cage”). This isn’t a single instance, either. Pieces of self-titled’s lyrics feel like daily affirmations; assurances that they have permission to enjoy being in a rock band.

And that isn’t the only profound insight The Hunna delves into. Despite dedicating the first chunk of their album to the heavier side of their musicality, the band induce a sonic whiplash to prove they can do it all.