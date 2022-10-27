The Walking Dead fans ‘work out’ identity of Daryl’s new companion

Actress Lauren is currently not confirmed to be reprising her role in any of The Walking Dead’s planned spin-offs.

Hopefully, she’s not among the casualties in these final few episodes of the last season, but there must also be a reason for Daryl to strike out on his own once his own series begins.

In addition to Daryl Dixon, the 11th season of the mainline series will also be followed up with the return of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan) in Isle of the Dead.

Plus, fans are eagerly awaiting the promised return of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) when he finally reunites with Michonne (Danai Gurira) in a spin-off of their own.

The Walking Dead season 11 continues Sundays on AMC in the USA and the following Monday on Disney+ in the UK.