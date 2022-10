Rockford Ill. (WTVO)—

People are already planning for their holiday travels and that includes bringing along some furry friends. We’re talking to veterinarian Dr Tracy Dice about how we can make traveling with dogs go as smoothly as possible. Tracy points out how common things like motion sickness are with dogs. She tells us to look out for signs of motion sickness and how to spot them. Tracy also shares how to help our dogs with those symptoms to ensure a great holiday vacation.