Top 14 CompTIA certifications

Whether you are just starting your IT career or looking to upgrade your career path by benchmarking your skills, exploring CompTIA certifications could be a wise choice. It provides vendor-neutral, entry-level to advanced certifications on a wide range of technology topics.

According to CompTIA, it has awarded more than 2.5 million certifications in areas such as technical support, networking, cloud computing, and cybersecurity.

Here are 14 top CompTIA certifications that will help enhance your skills and add value to your career.

Key CompTIA certs

A+

Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+)

Cloud+

Cloud Essentials+

Certified Technical Trainer (CTT+)

Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+)

Data+

Fundamentals (ITF+)

Linux+

Network+

Pentest+

Project+

Security+

Server+

A+

The CompTIA A+ certification proves your strength in supporting core technologies ranging from networking to virtualization to end-point management and more. It also proves your strength in dealing with hardware, operating systems, troubleshooting, security, mobile devices, cloud, and operational procedures.

To earn this certification, you need to pass two exams, Core 1 (220-1101) and Core 2 (220-1102), covering skills to support a hybrid workforce, including more dependance on SaaS applications for remote work; increased emphasis on troubleshooting and ways to remotely identify and mend software, hardware, or networks; managing and changing core technologies such as cloud virtualization, IoT device security, data management, and scripting.

More specifically, A+ 220-1101 covers mobile devices, networking technology, hardware, virtualization, and cloud computing. And A+ 220-1102 covers operating systems, security, software, and operational procedures.

It is recommended to have a nine to 12 months of hands-on experience in the lab or field[YS1] .

Cost: $246 USDper exam

Job roles: Help desk technician, desktop support specialist, field service technician, associate network engineer, system support technician, junior systems engineer

Location: Online as well as in person at designated test centers

Exam duration: 90 minutes per exam

Passing score: For220- 1101: 675 (on a scale of 900); for 220-1102: 700 (on a scale of 900)

Advanced Security Practitioner (CASP+)

The CASP+ certification is for extremely skilled cybersecurity practitioners, not managers. While cybersecurity managers aid in identifying the cybersecurity policies and frameworks to be implemented, CASP+ certified professionals work out ways to establish solutions within those policies and frameworks.

This certification covers both security architecture and engineering.

The skills required to earn this certification include the ability to architect, engineer, integrate, and implement security solutions to combat complex environments to establish a strong enterprise; to implement security measures to on-premises, cloud, endpoint, and mobile infrastructure, keeping cryptographic technologies and technologies in consideration; and to understand the effect of governance, risk, and compliance (GRC) requirements across the enterprise.

It is recommended to have at least 10 years of IT experience, with a minimum of five years of broad-based cybersecurity experience.

Cost: $494 USD

Job roles: Security architect, SOC manager, senior security engineer, security analyst

Location: Online as well as in person at designated test centers

Exam duration: 165 minutes

Passing score: No scaled score; pass/fail only

Cloud+

The performance-based Cloud+ certification puts cloud-based infrastructure services in perspective of broader IT systems operations irrespective of the platform.

With more and more organizations moving to the cloud, professionals get the scope to deploy, optimize, and protect critical applications and data. This certification validates the skills to secure these valuable assets, as well as your expertise in cloud architecture and design, cloud deployment, operations and support, and troubleshooting.

Operating in multicloud environment brings in new challenges, and the Cloud+ certification best suits cloud engineers who needs to possess deep knowledge and experience of multiple products and systems.

Cost: $358 USD

Job roles: Senior systems administrator, systems engineer, senior network engineer, cloud project manager, cloud engineer, senior network administrator, cloud specialist

Location: Online as well as in person at designated test centers

Exam duration: 90 minutes

Passing score: 750(on a scale of 900)

Cloud Essentials+

The Cloud Essentials+ certification is for both IT and non-technical roles that require a baseline knowledge to make educated cloud services decisions. It demonstrates that the holder, regardless of technical background, understands how to improve efficiency, manage cost, and lessen security risks whenever they need to make cloud technology decisions.

The certification proves that you have the basic comprehension of business and technical components included in a cloud evaluation. It also shows that you have knowledge of specific security concerns and measures. It also establishes that you can understand new technology concepts and solutions.

Cost: $134 USD

Job roles: Sales and marketing staff in cloud product or service management, business process owners, new data center staff, business analysts, managed service provider personnel, technical support staff

Location: Online as well as in person at designated test centers

Exam duration: 60 minutes

Passing score: 720(on a scale of 900)

Certified Technical Trainer (CTT+)

The CTT+ certification validates your forte as a technical trainer and designates you as a knowledgeable and effective communicator, with the ability to plan engaging lectures and practice tasks and exams. It proves your knowledge to utilize tools and techniques for imparting training and teaching in the modern-day business environment.

The certification demonstrates your skills and aptitude to organize, present, assist, and evaluate physical or virtual training sessions. You will have to submit a video of the training session instruction as part of the certification. In addition to having to pass the CTT+ Essentials TK0-201 exam, you will also have to pass either TKO-202 (classroom performance-based exam) or TKO-203 (virtual classroom performance-based exam).

Cost: $358 USD (TKO-201); $382 USD (TKO-202 or TKO-203)

Job roles: Training consultant, career technical training instructor, training developer/instructor, academic instructor

Exam duration: 90 minutes; instruction recording must be 17 to 22 minutes long

Passing score: 655(on a scale of 900); 36 (on a scale of 40[YS2] )

Cybersecurity Analyst (CySA+)

As cyber threat actors continue to become smarter in dodging traditional solutions such as anti-virus software and firewalls, organizations are taking an analytics-based approach to addressing these overwhelmingly sophisticated threats. This is why a strong cybersecurity certification makes you a coveted asset today. The CySA+ certification validates your ability to apply behavioral analytics to devices and networks to avoid, diagnose, and mitigate threats by continuous monitoring.

Skills tested include the capability to analyze and interpret data; detect and diagnose vulnerabilities; utilize intelligence and threat detection methods; implement preventative measures; respond to and recuperate from attacks; and compliance and assessment.

It is recommended to have the Network+, Security+, or equivalent knowledge and a minimum of four years of experience in information security or related experience.

Cost: $392 USD

Job roles: Security analyst, security engineer, incident response or handler, threat hunter, threat intelligence analyst, application security analyst, compliance analyst

Location: Online as well as in person at designated test centers

Exam duration: 165 minutes

Passing score: 750(on a scale of 900)

Data+

The foundational-level Data+ certification is for professionals concerned with data-driven business decision-making.

Skills verified include data concepts and environment; data mining; data analysis; visualization; and data governance, quality, and control.

It is recommended to have 18 to 24 months of experience in a report/business analyst job role, basic knowledge of statistics, exposure to data virtualization, and experience with databases and analytical tools.

Cost: $246 USD

Job roles: Data analyst, reporting analyst, business data analyst, business intelligence analyst, clinical analyst, marketing analyst, operations analyst

Location: Online as well as in person at designated test centers

Exam duration: 90 minutes

Passing score: 675(on a scale of 900)

Fundamentals (ITF+)

The ITF+ certification is an entry-level certification for those who want to be verified for broad-based computer fundamentals. Whether you are a student on the brink of taking charge of your IT career or a professional working in a sector that requires a broad understanding of IT, this certification is for you. It validates your knowledge of basic IT concepts, as well as your skills for troubleshooting devices and tracking and preventing security risks.

Skills measured include expertise and knowledge of basics of computing, software development, IT infrastructure, and database use. No prior experience is required to take this exam.

Cost: $ 134 USD

Job role: Roles that require a broad understanding of IT, including marketing, sales, and operations staff in IT-based organizations

Location: Online as well as in person at designated test centers

Exam duration: 60 minutes

Passing score: 650 (on a scale of 900)

Linux+

The Linux+ certification proves your talent supporting Linux systems. It certifies that the candidate can secure an enterprise Linux environment, operate Linux in the cloud, and manage Linux-based systems.

The exam covers hands-on knowledge of all major distributions of Linux, setting the basis for advanced vendor/distributor-specific understanding. The exam includes unconventional technologies that enable automating and orchestrating business processes such as infrastructure as code and containers.

Cost: $358 USD

Job roles: Linux administrator, junior DevOps support engineer, systems administrator, web developer/administrator, Linux engineer, junior cloud engineer, technical support specialist, network administrator, cybersecurity engineer

Location: Online as well as in person at designated test centers

Exam duration: 90 minutes

Passing score: 720(on a scale of 900)

Network+

This Network+ certification demonstrates the skills needed to steadily implement, maintain, and troubleshoot the important IT networks that organizations depend on.

The certification is vendor-agnostic. It thus prepares you to support networks on any platform, unlike other vendor-specific networking certifications.

This certification validates your skills of networking fundamentals, network implementation, network operations, network security, and network troubleshooting.

Cost: $358 USD

Job roles: Junior network administrator, network engineer, NOC technician, cable technician, datacenter support technician, system administrator, telecommunications technician

Location: Online as well as in person at designated test centers

Exam duration: 90 minutes

Passing score: 720(on a scale of 900)

Pentest+

The Pentest+ certification is for candidates who are into penetration testing and vulnerability management.

The certification focuses on the knowledge and skills necessary to run a penetration testing task, including vulnerability scanning, assessing legal and compliance requirement, analyzing results, and providing a document with remediation techniques.

The exam requires candidates to prove their knowhow of the most relevant penetration testing skills for the cloud, as well as traditional on-premises and hybrid environments, and IoT and web applications.

Cost: $392 USD

Job roles: Penetration tester, security consultant, cloud penetration tester, web app penetration tester, cloud security specialist, network security specialist

Location: Online as well as in person at designated test centers

Exam duration: 165 minutes

Passing score: 750(on a scale of 900)

Project+

The Project+ certification provides IT professionals with fundamental concepts and skills to effectively handle small to medium-sized, less complex projects.

This certification is multifaceted as it entails essential project management concepts rather than an understanding of just one methodology or framework.

It will show that you own the skills required to operate the project lifecycle; maintain project documentation; help in suitable communication; and manage resources and stakeholders.

Cost: $358 USD

Job roles: IT project coordinator/ manager, IT project team member, business analyst, manager, director, team leader

Location: Online as well as in person at designated test centers

Exam duration: 90 minutes

Passing score: 710(on a scale of 900)

Security+

The Security+ certification opens the gate to your cybersecurity career and establishes your deep, hands-on expertise in dealing with IT security issues. It demonstrates your potential to evaluate the security posture of an enterprise environment and suggest and establish suitable security solutions. It also verifies your ability to observe and secure hybrid environments, including cloud, mobile, and IoT; operate with an understanding of applicable laws and policies, including governance, risk, and compliance; detect, evaluate, and troubleshoot security incidents.

Skills measured include your ability to address modern and enhanced threats, attacks, and vulnerabilities on the web, as well as newer devices. You should have the expertise to mitigate these threats and those that emerge from IoT and embedded devices, as well as social engineering attacks (manipulating people mentally to carry certain actions or reveal confidential information) and newer DDoS attacks.

Cost: $ 392 USD

Job roles: Security administrator, helpdesk manager/analyst, security engineer/analyst, IT auditors, systems administrator, network/cloud engineer, DevOps/ software developer, IT project manager

Location: Online as well as in person at designated test centers

Exam duration: 90 minutes

Passing score: 750(on a scale of 900)

Server+

This Server+ certification validates your skills to install, manage, and troubleshoot servers in datacenters, on-premises, and hybrid environments..

To earn this certification, you need to have sound understanding of hardware and software technologies of on-premises and hybrid server environments, including high availability, cloud computing, and scripting. The exam tests your ability to explain the granular knowledge of securely deploying, administering, and troubleshooting servers.

The certification also measures your skill with security and disaster recovery.

Cost: $358 USD

Job roles: System administrator, server administrator, field service technician/engineer, data center engineer, datacenter technician, network administrator, IT technician

Location: Online as well as in person at designated test centers

Exam duration: 90 minutes

Passing score: 750(on a scale of 900)