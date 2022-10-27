Vasiliy Lomachenko gave up a title shot to fight for Ukraine. Now he’s back.

Comment on this story Comment

Vasiliy Lomachenko is a changed man. One of the world’s top lightweight boxers, Lomachenko reported to his home country of Ukraine for mandatory military service after the Russian invasion began in February, passing up a coveted title shot to serve. Eight months after he joined a Ukrainian territorial defense battalion, Lomachenko has a renewed sense of his own mortality as he prepares for his return to the ring.

Lomachenko (16-2, 11 knockouts) is back in the United States, training for his bout Saturday against Jamaine Ortiz (16-0-1, eight KOs) at Madison Square Garden. The fight will be Lomachenko’s first in nearly a year as he works back toward title contention while juggling professional boxing and military obligations.

“It changed me. I find it difficult to find the words to explain how,” Lomachenko said, through an interpreter, of his service in a recent interview. “The way I treat people, the way I see other people, I realize that life can end at any second. You have to value what you have in life and love what you have in life.”

A two-time Olympic gold medalist, Lomachenko, 34, established himself as one of the most successful fighters in amateur boxing history before turning professional in 2013 and claiming the World Boxing Organization, International Boxing Federation and World Boxing Association 135-pound belts by the end of 2018. He was poised to become the undisputed lightweight king in 2020, but an upset loss to Teofimo Lopez halted that pursuit.

Lomachenko rebounded the following year. He stopped Masayoshi Nakatani in June 2021 by ninth-round technical knockout, then defeated Richard Commey in December, setting up a June 2022 title shot against George Kambosos Jr., who had defeated Lopez seven months earlier.

Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, the week after Lomachenko agreed to the fight. Lomachenko, who had been in Greece, traveled to Ukraine the following day to be with his family and opted to stay in the country rather than leave for training camp.

Ukrainian martial law banned most men between 18 and 60 from leaving the country, but ESPN reported that “efforts were being made to allow elite athletes to depart.” Despite that option, Lomachenko described his decision to stay in Ukraine as straightforward.

“I did not think twice about joining,” he said, noting the initial uncertainty about how long his service and the war would last was “scary.”

Lomachenko wasn’t the only high-profile Ukrainian boxer to serve. Longtime friend and current heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk joined a territorial defense battalion, as did Wladimir Klitschko, whose brother and fellow former heavyweight titleholder, Vitali, is the mayor of Kyiv.

“The most challenging time was the first days when [the invasion] started,” Lomachenko said. “I would say the first week was the most challenging because you don’t know what might happen. You worry about your family a lot; you’re out there on duty, and they’re without you, so I should say it was scary. It’s very scary because your life could end in that situation.”

Lomachenko said his superiors allowed him a flexible schedule during his service. He trained during the day amid fears of an aerial assault from Russian warplanes. At night, his unit patrolled the streets looking for suspicious vehicles or people out past a 10 p.m. curfew — an experience that engendered a certain paranoia “every time we saw a vehicle or an individual. … You start imagining things about that individual or car, thinking it might be an enemy.”

“It’s not a situation where I had an easy, relaxing year and started training two or three months before the [upcoming] fight. It’s the opposite,” he said. “I was constantly on the move. I was training. I was active.”

That approach appeared to pay off in August, when Lomachenko and the 26-year-old Ortiz agreed to their upcoming bout, and the former returned to the United States to formally open training camp. Lomachenko sparred with Ortiz in preparation for the Commey fight last year. “I know what to expect,” Lomachenko said. “I know this fighter.”

As he readies for his return to the ring, Lomachenko does so under slightly less favorable circumstances than before the invasion.

Devin Haney, who replaced Lomachenko in this summer’s lightweight title bout, dominated Kambosos in June, claimed all four major belts at 135 pounds and again defeated Kambosos in an Oct. 15 rematch. If Lomachenko defeats Ortiz, he intends to next face Haney for the undisputed lightweight crown.

If that scenario plays out, Lomachenko again must account for his military obligations.

“I was allowed outside of the country in order to take part in this fight, but right after the fight I have to go back and I have to resume service,” he said. “I will talk to my commanders when we have any plans for [future] fights. I will talk to them and ask them to be allowed to go fight again.”

Lomachenko is juggling two commitments outside of his family, one to country and the other to craft. He was on the doorstep of a title shot before the invasion, and if he defeats Ortiz he should regain that opportunity close to a year later.

After gleaning a fuller perspective through his service, the extra wait is hardly a nuisance.