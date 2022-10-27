W. Tennis: Seminoles Travel To Puerto Rico Challenge

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – The Florida State women’s tennis team takes to the courts in the Puerto Rico Challenge for four days of competition running Thursday through Sunday. The Seminoles are scheduled to compete in both singles and doubles against Vanderbilt, Michigan, Wisconsin and Auburn.

Florida State features three players ranked in the ITA preseason top 125 – Mila Saric (No. 75) in singles and Vic Allen and Anna Arkadianou (No. 49) in doubles.

Arkadianou and sophomore Olympe Lancelot led Florida State with four victories each, and seven Seminoles win at least two matches as Florida State played in the ITA Southeast Regional Championships at the Ken Byers Tennis Complex at Georgia Tech. Arkadianou won three singles matches and one doubles match, while Lancelot won two doubles and two singles matches. Lancelot teamed up with Cade Ciricchio to advance to the Main Draw Doubles Round of 32.

Florida State has two tournaments remaining on its fall schedule at the Stetson Invitational (Nov. 3-6) and the UNF Invitational (Nov. 11-13).