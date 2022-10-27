Wallis Simpson’s engagement ring weighed nearly 20 carats

Her famous engagement ring was sold at auction by Sotheby’s in Geneva in 1987 along with several other precious jewellery items Edward had gifted her over the years.

The emerald sparkler was purchased for $1.98million according to People, approximately £1.71million today.

An emerald ring, Wallis’ was one of the most unusual royal engagement rings ever.

Most royals in recent decades, including the late Queen, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex and Sophie, Countess of Wessex, have opted for a classic diamond for their engagement rings.