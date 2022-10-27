‘Wow’ Asda customers divided over shop’s new £1 budget range

Asda has introduced a major change to its branches, affecting all customers. As Britain continues to face the cost-of-living crisis, Britons are finding ways to save money on grocery shopping, and Asda is trying to help.
Asda has opened a new budget section in all its stores to help those trying to save money on their groceries.
The new addition to the supermarket is a mini shop, or more like a stall, which sells cakes.
The cakes are mostly donuts and cost only £1. Some shoppers have said the sweet treats are “better than Krispy Kreme”.
Called The Cake Shop, the mini shops have already opened in some stores across the country.
READ MORE: ‘Key’ to fight 80% of skin ageing – stop ‘wrinkles and volume loss’
User @thezombiesally_ wrote: “If only they were packaged, too many people about who just pick them up with their hands and touch everything.”
User @gemzyy1 said: “Why can’t they package them.” User @amymeenyminymo commented: “I’m so triggered by the name and yet not seeing a single cake.”
User @athomewithadam108 added: “Where’s the cakes? Seen as it’s called the cake shop?”
User @funny_mumma wrote: “So basically you’ve copies Krispy Kreme – well done.”
User @totallylee agreed. They said: “Honestly, like…as soon as the sushi place opened in store, Asda started selling their own sushi range…and then now they’re selling Krispy Kreme, they’re bringing out effectively their own donut station.”
User @funadventureswithloz added: “Not being rude here, but they look like they’re freshly defrosted from the freezer. It’s the way the toppings look.”
Source link