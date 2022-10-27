‘Wow’ Asda customers divided over shop’s new £1 budget range

Asda has introduced a major change to its branches, affecting all customers. As Britain continues to face the cost-of-living crisis, Britons are finding ways to save money on grocery shopping, and Asda is trying to help.

Asda has opened a new budget section in all its stores to help those trying to save money on their groceries.

The new addition to the supermarket is a mini shop, or more like a stall, which sells cakes.

The cakes are mostly donuts and cost only £1. Some shoppers have said the sweet treats are “better than Krispy Kreme”.

Called The Cake Shop, the mini shops have already opened in some stores across the country.

