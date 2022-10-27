WWE News: Bruce Prichard details the relationship between Vince McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer: WWE has come a long way becoming…

WWE News: Bruce Prichard details the relationship between Vince McMahon and WWE Hall of Famer: WWE has come a long way becoming one of the top entertainment businesses. The man behind WWE’s success is no other than Vince McMahon, who took over his father’s business and made a worldwide loved entertainment show. However, during the early days of WWE’s success, Hulk Hogan was the face of the company who drove the company on his back. Follow WWE News and Updates with InsideSport.IN

Vince McMahon and Hulk Hogan had a special relationship in the wrestling industry. Although both men had ups and downs in recent times, they had a father-son relationship in the business. On the recent episode of his Something To Wrestle podcast, Bruce Prichard detailed about the relationship between Mr. McMahon and Hollywood Hogan.

“Well, definitely, it was a love-hate relationship. It was a father-son; it was a brother relationship. I do think they were close as a family. So that probably added to the tension between Hulk and Vince. But Vince was always the boss, and Hulk was always the favorite son,” stated Prichard. “So, it was, you know, people argue, would Vince have been as successful without Hulk? Would Hulk have been as successful without Vince?” [H/T Inside The Ropes]

Further Bruce Prichard detailed about WrestleMania 19 match between Vince McMahon and the multi-time champion in a Street Fight. He mentioned Hulk Hogan loved the storyline, which also reflected Vince McMahon’s greatest rivalry with Stone Cold Steve Austin.

Hulk Hogan was a big star in WWE with the second-longest championship reign in the company. He also won the Royal Rumble consecutively in the year 1990 and 1991. Despite leaving the company for its rival promotion WCW, he still stood tall in rival promotions emerging with the nWo faction featuring other WWE Legends like Scott Hall and Kevin Nash.

