14 Celebrities Who Were Pressured To Change Their Names To Get Ahead In Hollywood

14.

And finally, James Rodriguez adopted the stage name James Roday because “the first two experiences [he] had auditioning for work as an actor were both highly informed by the fact that [his] name did not match [his] skin tone.” However, in 2020, he decided to change his name to James Roday Rodriguez because he wanted “to be the best, most honest ally and amplifier that [he] can be for [his] own community and for [his] friends of color.”